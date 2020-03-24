Washington legend returns in assistant role for women’s soccer

The Washington women’s soccer team announced the return of a familiar face to the program on Tuesday, revealing that former UW standout Tina Frimpong Ellertson will join Nicole Van Dyke’s staff as an assistant for the 2020 season
"I'm excited to join the talented staff and team at Washington," Frimpong Ellertson said. "My time at UW was very special in my life and I'm honored to return to my alma mater."
Frimpong Ellertson is the second member of Van Dyke’s staff to be announced after Paul Hart was brought in from Oklahoma as the goalkeeper coach in February.
"Tina is an exceptional addition to our staff," Van Dyke said. "Her energy and passion for the program and the university are infectious. Having played at UW and with the U.S. National Team, and having experience coaching at the highest level, she brings a wealth of experiences to the program."
But her ties to Washington go deeper than just a job. Frimpong Ellertson had one of the most illustrious careers in UW women’s soccer history, playing for the Huskies between 2001-04. She won All-American honors as a junior and senior, as well as consecutive Pac-10 Player of the Year awards. The Vancouver, Washington native is still the program’s all-time leading scorer.
"It was clear in the interview process that developing student-athletes on and off the field is at her core," Van Dyke said. "As a former athlete now coach, she will connect the past and present as a new chapter of the program begins. I am so excited to work with her and can't wait for her to meet the team."
Since leaving Montlake, Frimpong Ellertson has played in both the National Women’s Soccer League with the Portland Thorns and its predecessor, Women’s Professional Soccer. She also made 34 appearances with the United States Women’s National Team, and played at the 2007 World Cup.
Since retiring, she’s served as a coach with the Thorns academy, and at King’s Way High School in her hometown. For the past eight years, Frimpong Ellertson has worked as a coach and talent identification scout in the USWNT youth setup.
