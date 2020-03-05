Following a disappointing Pac-12 weekend, Washington searches for a comeback

Coming off hard losses in last week’s Pac-12 matches, the Washington men’s tennis team looks to bounce back against No. 40 Minnesota and Boise State in another weekend of home matches.
Last weekend, Washington was unable to clinch any matches against No. 22 UCLA or No. 1 USC, losing 5-0 and 4-0, respectively.
However, it has often looked like the Huskies (8-6, 0-2 Pac-12) are just on the brink of being able to pull through during certain sets against tough opponents. Despite sometimes getting close to gaining an advantage, they continue to struggle finding a solid rhythm and fail to win singles matches quickly enough to get points off their opponents.
“Our team is pretty young, and we’ve kind of shown that by being a little up and down,” head coach Matt Anger said. “But I think we’ve got our team as a whole going in the right direction and our guys are working hard. They want to keep getting better.”
Losing the doubles point early has sent the Huskies into singles down 1-0 against strong teams, which has proved to restrict the room for error throughout the lineup. With the exception of matches against UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, the result of the doubles point has been consistent with the outcome of the game. Anger says that the loss in doubles has an effect on the team’s momentum at times, but not always.
“One thing I’ve said is that whether you win the doubles point or lose the point, you got to come out and play hard in singles and be ready to go,” he said.
Washington will need to prove its ability to clinch matches this weekend against the Gophers (6-3) and the Broncos (7-5, 0-1 Mountain West) as more conference matches lie ahead and tournament play continues to grow closer each weekend.
“It’s an important one,” senior Liam Puttergill said. “It's probably a goal for me to be playing some of my best tennis this weekend.”
Friday will be a critical point in the season, where the Huskies will get a chance to exhibit a quick rebound and possibly pick up their first ranked win as they open the weekend at Nordstrom Tennis Center against No. 40 Minnesota at 5 p.m. before taking on Boise State Sunday at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
