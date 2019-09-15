UW takes victory over rival SU on slippery field

The No. 8 Washington men’s soccer team defeated Seattle 3-0 on a chilly Sunday night at Championship Field and lifted the WAC/101 Club Cup for the first time in three years. It was a great rebound game after losing to Cal State Northridge 3-1 on Thursday.
“Bad teams lose confidence after defeats and good teams gain lessons from them,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “The Northridge game was an eye-opener for us and we learned more about ourselves from that loss.”
It certainly was not an easy task for the Huskies, who had been battling formidable opponents such as Michigan State, Michigan, and CSUN before coming to Seattle to conclude a difficult road schedule.
To make matters worse, the earlier rainfall had dampened the grass field that the two teams played on and it was evident that the field conditions were less than ideal when players were slipping and falling at the start of the opening whistle. Despite all of that, the Washington offense quickly familiarized themselves with the wet surface and did what they normally do best, and got off to an early lead and never looked back.
Tonight, that early lead came in the form of a 12th minute goal from Lucas Meek, who scored a header goal off a cross from Dylan Teves. This was Teves’ fourth assist of the season and Meek’s third goal in four games.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to think about the scoring streak I have been on lately,” Meek said. “Of course, it comes down to my teammates and coaches for giving me the confidence to make it happen.”
Clark considers him the “hype-man” of the team because he loves to compete and does it with an upbeat attitude and a smile on his face.
The UW doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Teves made a solo run into the middle of the field while dribbling the ball past several defenders and finished with a powerful shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner. The Seattle goalkeeper could only stand and watch as the ball blazed past him into the net for Teves’s first goal of the season.
“The coaches have been telling us to not be afraid of taking people on when we have the chance,” Teves said. “I saw a hole in the defense and decided that it was a chance that I could make the most out of and I’m glad I did.”
The Huskies went into halftime up 2-0 over the Redhawks. Shortly after the start of the second half, Washington added to their lead in the 49th minute when Jaret Townsend scored a tap-in goal with a cross from Blake Bodily, who had missed the past two and a half games with a hamstring injury. The UW was up 3-0 over Seattle and it stayed that way for the remainder of the game because the defense held down the fort and recorded its fourth shutout of the season.
“This game was a good chance for us to use some of the things we learned after losing to Northridge,” Clark said. “We were more confident in our transition offense and more patient in our defending.”
After two and a half weeks on the road, Washington will be returning home for Pac-12 opening weekend when it faces San Diego State on Thursday at Husky Soccer Stadium, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Reach sports reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.