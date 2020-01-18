Stanovsek sets a UW milestone, still looking to reach full potential

Mick Stanovsek isn’t exactly used to getting balloons at the end of a race, but, well, there’s a first time for everything.
Going into Saturday’s UW Indoor Preview, there had been 197 sub-four-minute miles in the history of Dempsey Indoor Pavilion, and the Washington track team was ready for the upcoming milestone.
“I knew that Stephanie Bohannon, our Operations Director, mentioned that she got balloons for the 200th person,” Stanovsek said. “I joked all week that I was going to hold back on the last 100 so I could come in third.”
As it happened, going up against a field that included multiple international-level runners, third is exactly where Stanovsek ended up, just sneaking under the four-minute mark with a time of 3:59.58.
And, at the finish line, there was Bohannon, waiting with a giant inflatable two, and two big zeroes.
“Obviously I had to fight for it, but I’m happy to get it,” Stanovsek said. “It’s fun.”
It was the first time out on the track in Stanovsek’s senior season, and his third time running the mile in a UW uniform. His time Saturday didn’t quite set a personal record — he ran a 3:58.64 last season, good for fourth all-time in UW history — but was good enough to sneak into the top-10 all-time at Washington.
“I think my strength is there, I think speed is to come,” Stanovsek said. “I think the entire time, I was nipping at the heels of the guys in front of me, so I think that tells me that I’ve got a lot more to give.”
The Cleveland, Ohio native, who came to Montlake last season from Oregon with Maurica and Andy Powell, said he hasn’t quite finalized what his indoor season will look like. By the end of last season, he was focusing mostly on the DMR, where he ran the 1,200-meter leg at MPSF Championships and the 800-meter leg at NCAA Indoor Championships.
And no matter which event he’s running in, this time around, Stanovsek is coming into the indoor season with a broader perspective in his final season.
“It’s no secret that when I’ve made it to the NCAAs the past couple times, I don’t think I’ve run to my potential,” Stanovsek said. “If everything goes well, I’ll be able to reach my potential, whatever that is.”Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.