UW defense can’t put together complete halves in loss to Utah

The Washington football team made great defensive plays at times, and also had trouble getting No. 9 Utah off the field to keep itself in the game, ultimately contributing to the 33-28 loss at home.
The UW defense looked like it shot out of a cannon to open the game. In the first four drives for Utah, Washington only allowed one first down and 39 yards, most of which came on a 31-yard pass. The Dawgs wrangled three of their four total sacks in the first period.
“We just [got] on edges,” outside linebacker Joe Tryon said. “Everyone in this pass-rush knows, have a motor, just don’t give up, there’s not really much to it, just effort.”
Even UU’s first score came with an impressive defensive possession, UW held it to only two yards after a Jacob Eason fumble started the drive on the UW 13-yard line. Utah settled for a field goal after a defensive stand.
“I think we did a good job early, I think our D-Line played tough and stout,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “I thought for the most part we did a decent job of stopping the run, a couple of those broke out, but really I think the difference was what [Tyler] Huntley did through the air.”
Utah’s Zack Moss started breaking off runs in the end of the second quarter, he rushed for 40 yards in Utah’s first touchdown drive, which included 14 and 10 yard runs to get the drive started. Quarterback Tyler Huntley also added 70 yards and a touchdown.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Huskies looked rejuvenated like they did to begin the game. They held Moss to just 12 yards on the ground, and even forced two fumbles in the third quarter.
Utah’s only touchdown of the third quarter came off a pick-six from Jacob Eason and when it went for two to tie the game, Washington held strong to give itself a two-point edge heading into the final quarter.
The final 15 minutes of the game featured a lot more production from the Ute offense. It scored a quick touchdown to go ahead, and after the Husky offense failed to answer, the Utes got the ball back with an opportunity to go up two scores.
The UW defense just couldn’t make a stop to keep the game close. It forced three third downs, and the Utes converted all three with the final one reaching paydirt to give them a 12 point lead that would be enough to grab the road win.
“We got them behind the sticks a bit, we got them into some third-and-12’s, third-and-nine’s that’s when we have to get off the field,” Lake said. “You gotta give Utah credit, they did a nice job of completing some passes, we didn’t make the play and they made the play.”
In the first and third quarters combined, the Huskies only allowed six total points, which came from a pick-six, while the Utes scored their remaining 27 points in the second and fourth quarters.
“It’s just us not making the plays we should’ve made,” defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike said. “Maybe fatigue kicked in, but we just weren’t making plays in those quarters.”
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
