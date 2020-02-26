Highs and lows: Sam Timmins leaves Washington having experienced it all

When Sam Timmins was first approached by the Washington men’s basketball team, he didn’t know what Seattle was.
“America was just such a foreign concept to me at the time,” he said. “I hadn’t heard of Seattle, let alone the University of Washington.
“It was a new word to me.”
Growing up in Dunedin, New Zealand, Timmins arrived in the United States in December 2015 to join the Huskies, just the second time he’d ever been across the Pacific since he’d committed to the school without even taking an official visit.
“I couldn’t believe this was a university facility,” Timmins said. “University sports is barely a thing in New Zealand, let alone the scale it is over here.”
And now, more than four years after stepping off the plane at SeaTac, the UW’s only senior prepares to say goodbye to a program he’s seen at the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
“Basketball wise, I’ve been exposed to so many scenarios that had I stayed in New Zealand, I just never would have encountered because everything is on so much of a higher level over here,” Timmins said. “There are countless lessons I could go on about.”
Coming to the UW halfway through the 2015-16 season, Timmins redshirted the rest of the year before breaking into the rotation in 2016-17. He made 31 appearances and 18 starts in the nine-win season that became Lorenzo Romar’s last as Washington’s head coach.
The New Zealand native never considered leaving, and in his first year under Mike Hopkins, the 6-foot-11 forward anchored the zone for the Huskies, starting every game. He averaged a career-high 4.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. Timmins found himself in a reduced role the next year, only starting seven times and playing about 10 minutes every game.
However, that season saw the Huskies win the Pac-12 regular-season title and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
“Being part of that team last year, and being able to have the season we had was incredible,” Timmins said.
The senior’s final season has seen him fill an even smaller function. He’s also had to embrace a leadership role on an underachieving team even though he’s playing the least minutes per game of his career. But his role has grown as of late. Timmins made a surprise start against Stanford, his first in over a year, replacing junior Hameir Wright who sat the game out with migraine symptoms.
Then, against California, he played 18 minutes off the bench, racking up nine points, five rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor.
“Sam is a guy who’s won a lot of games for us in the three years since I’ve been here,” Hopkins said. “An opportunity arose for him to play and he’s produced. He’s going to be a big part of the rest of the season. He passes, he shares it, he’s a great teammate and he loves this place. I was really, really happy for him to have that moment, to hit that three and the crowd gave him that great ovation, that’s what it’s all about.”
Timmins doesn’t know what he’s going to do once the season ends, but he hopes to continue playing basketball for as long as he can. But it’s not the basketball he’ll miss most when his collegiate career comes to a close.
“I’d say above anything else I’ll miss the friendships that I’ve made and the relationships with people,” he said. “Winning last year was great and that’s always a great feeling, but basketball only lasts so long and I’ve definitely made relationships here that’ll last me a lifetime.”
