Huskies drop first game of road trip to the Longhorns

The Washington women’s soccer team was unable to produce a goal for the third time this season and ultimately could not mount a comeback in its 2-0 loss at Texas.
The UW (2-2-2) defense held strong through the first half and weathered a barrage of shots early. The Longhorns (4-2-0) put up five shots in just the first 14 minutes of play. The Dawgs were able to get in the way of most of those shots by blocking three of them.
While Texas was able to get off six shots in the first period, Washington held it to just a 17% shot-on-goal accuracy. The Dawgs put half their shots on target during the first 45 minutes.
Sophomore Summer Yates carried the bulk of countering that early burst from UT. She created three shots of her own in the first 23 minutes and got two of those shots on target. No other Huskies got off a shot in that time period.
Washington came out of the break aggressive on offense and got off four shots in the first 13 minutes of the second half, en route to getting nine shots up total in the period. Only two of those shots were on target.
The UW defense finally cracked after a long ball near the top of the box was taken by UT’s Haley Berg, who drilled a shot past keeper Dani Hansen.
That ended a 208 minute shutout streak for the Dawgs.
The Huskies couldn’t respond and even the score throughout the rest of the match, which follows a trend set this season. The UW has not scored a second half goal all season.
The Longhorns doubled down on their lead after a rebound in a crowded box found Cyera Hintzen who headed it through in the 78th minute.
The two teams were either the same or very close in shots, shots on goal, saves, fouls and corner kicks, but the two goals for Texas were the difference.
Washington will only have one day off before matching up against No. 17 TCU on Sunday at 11 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
