Three freshmen who might have had a breakout spring

With UW football’s Spring Game originally scheduled for April 25, we’ve just passed what would have been the end of the Huskies’ spring practices. But with COVID-19 canceling all spring practices, fans have been left to wonder what players would have had a breakthrough spring practice.
Here are three freshmen or redshirt freshmen who might’ve benefitted from spring camp if it had happened.
Ethan Garbers - quarterback
For a player like Ethan Garbers, spring reps could have been vital to help win the starting quarterback battle, especially as he enters a room that only includes two scholarship players in sophomore Jacob Sirmon and redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.
Garbers, a true freshman from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California, was looking to ride the high of winning the state championship right into winning the starting job at quarterback for Washington.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Garbers is a former four-star recruit who threw for over 5,000 yards and 71 touchdowns in his senior season, he also only threw six interceptions all season. Garbers uses his legs to his advantage, having rushed for just under 600 yards and adding 12 touchdowns his senior season.
Mark Redman - tight end
Garbers is not the only California state champion who was looking to take key reps this spring. Mark Redman, Garbers’ high school teammate, also enrolled early to the UW to try and get some valuable in-person training with new tight ends coach Derham Cato.
Instead, Redman will now have to settle for Zoom meetings with his position coach and fellow tight ends.
Washington only needs to replace one tight end from last season: Hunter Bryant, the Huskies’ leading receiver. Stepping up to fill his role will likely be a committee effort led by junior Cade Otton, but, due to Redman’s physical traits, he may be in a good position to earn some valuable reps.
Redman is also a former four-star recruit and the tallest of the seven listed tight ends, standing at 6 feet, 6 inches. In his senior season catching passes from Garbers, he had 979 yards and 13 touchdowns on 72 receptions.
Josh Calvert - linebacker
True freshmen aren’t the only players who look towards spring practice as a time to earn their snaps. Redshirt freshmen are in a similar position of looking to impress the coaches and earn every snap possible after limited or no participation as they get acclimated to the college game.
That is the case for redshirt freshman inside linebacker Josh Calvert. An early enrollee last season, he seemed to be on track to avoid a redshirt year until he suffered a knee injury during fall practice that forced him to sit out the entire year.
Calvert is now going to be competing against 11 other players for a spot at one of the two inside linebacker positions.
Another former four-star recruit from Oaks Christian High school in Westlake Village, California, he impressed during all three of his years on varsity, averaging 72 tackles per season.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nathan_mathisen
