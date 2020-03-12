Huskies sending a strong team to Nationals this weekend

A strong indoor season will come to an end this weekend for the Washington track and field team with the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque. The Huskies have 11 entries in nationals this season, up from their seven last season.
The Washington women have nine athletes in seven events at nationals, tied with 2005 for the most in school history. However, only senior pole vaulter Olivia Gruver and senior distance runner Katie Rainsberger are the only athletes with significant nationals experience. The rest of women competing are relatively inexperienced at higher levels competition, four of them being freshmen.
“We just don’t have a ton of NCAA experience.” Director of Track and Field Maurica Powell said. “Olivia has tons of NCAA experience. Katie has tons of NCAA experience. So that’s great for the group.”
Gruver is coming into Nationals with a very good shot winning the women's pole vault. The senior has the top ranked jump nationally coming in, with a mark of 15 feet, five inches. The Kentucky transfer hopes to add an Indoor National Championship in the pole vault to the two Outdoor National Championships she already has.<CQ>
“The biggest thing is she’s healthy for the first time,” Maurica Powell said. “So she’s in a really good spot physically. She’s always mentally in a good spot.”
In the 3000 meters the Washington women have three athletes that qualified for nationals. Rainsberger has the sixth best time in the country, qualifying for the third time in her career. She will be joined by junior Allie Schadler and freshman Mel Smart who qualified with the 11th and 13th best times respectively.
“It’s a good event to have three people in a final because it’s late in the meet,” Maurica Powell said. “We’ll know what the score is, if we need to run for one point we can have people run for one point.”
The Huskies should be able to score in every event they compete in this weekend. Besides the athletes already mentioned, the Huskies have potentially high finishes from junior Hannah Rusnak in the pentathlon, freshman Carley Thomas in the 800 meters, and the women's team DMR.
Men send four athletes to Nationals
On the men's side of the team, the Huskies are sending four athletes to Albuquerque. All of them are seniors.
“They all have nothing to lose, all four of them,” Head Coach Andy Powell said. “Not being the highest ranked but being seniors and being healthy and in the best shape at this time of year, they can just go for it.”
Mick Stanovsek has qualified in the mile for the third straight year. The two time All-American had the 10th best qualifying time in the country after running a 3:57.88.
“With Mick we’re just going to take it one race at a time.” Andy Powell said.”I think the thing he’s focused on is just being the best he can and running his own race.”
Both Tanner Anderson in the 5000 meters and Chase Smith in the Pole Vault have also previously competed at nationals in their respective events. San Francisco transfer Jack Rowe though, will make his indoor championship debut after qualifying in the 16th and final spot in the 3000 meters.
“They made big improvements and our main goal was the outdoor season but it’s a bonus to have them qualify.” Andy Powell said. “They’re poised and ready to certainly mix it up with the best guys in the NCAA.”
