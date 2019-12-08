Huskies can’t get over the Gonzaga hump in sixth straight loss to rival

With a sellout home crowd behind it and various moments of momentum that could have gone its way, the No. 22 Washington men’s basketball team fell yet again to its cross-state rival Gonzaga, 83-76.
The No. 9 Bulldogs (10-1) just made more plays and more late baskets than the Huskies (7-2), who were neck-and-neck for most the way Sunday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.
“They are really disciplined and you get right there but we just couldn’t make a play,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “You just have to make some plays … in championship games of this caliber, when you’re playing a top-10 team every play matters. I felt like the difference in this game tonight was just the turnovers.”
In the first half alone, Washington had 12 turnovers, turned into 12 first-half points for Gonzaga. In the second half, the UW managed to bring that number down to just six, but seven more turnovers doomed any chances of pulling off the upset. First, it was forward Killian Tillie, who knocked down an NBA range three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead.
Then, from almost the exact same spot on the floor, Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi knocked down the game-clinching three-pointer to bury the UW and pull out a win for the sixth consecutive time.
The Huskies haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since Dec. 4, 2005.
“We have a really talented team, but a really talented team can only go so far,” Nahziah Carter said. “We have to come more together as a team. This game, our talent level kept us in it, but in order to get the lead or take it to the next level we have to be more of a team.”
It is a strong sign for the young Huskies, who are starting two freshmen and a sophomore, that they competed in a game against a perennial West Coast powerhouse with the amount of turnovers they had while allowing the Bulldogs to shoot 47.8% from the floor. Washington didn’t help itself by committing those mistakes in critical situations, but the Gonzaga lead never reached double digits.
“I thought they were really, really good. Like very good,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “As good as we’ve seen … man, oh man. I was very impressed with Stewart. His hands and how he catches and how he finishes and his free throws. And their zone, it’s something with that length and that ability to protect the rim.”
The five-star freshman finished the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds in front of over 30 scouts present at the arena. Alongside him, freshman Jaden McDaniels scored 15 with seven rebounds.
As a team, the Huskies shot over 50% from the field and made three more shots from distance than the Bulldogs did, going 9-of-23 from three-point land.
“[Stewart’s] the guy that’s leading us right now,” Hopkins said. “The message to him right now and for the rest of the team is this is why you play these games. You play these games to learn about your team … we just have to grow from it, we have to learn from it, we have to move forward and I know these games will benefit us in the long run.”
The Huskies have over a week to sit and cleanse themselves of the disappointing loss before taking on Seattle U at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
