UW drops first road match of the season

The Washington men’s team couldn’t come back from an early deficit, losing 4-3 at San Diego.
The Huskies (5-2) opened the day by dropping the doubles point in relatively quick fashion. Sophomores Ewen Lumsden and Jack Pulliam lost their game 6-2 on Court 2, then freshman Kailuhia Lam and sophomore Kasper Smith fell on Court 3 by the same score.
So for the fourth time in seven games this season, the Dawgs found themselves down a point going into singles play.
But unlike last weekend’s win over Cal Poly, they weren’t able to bounce back to make it close. Three two-set losses — for senior Liam Puttergill, Pulliam, and Lumsden — gave the Toreros (3-1) a decisive 4-1 lead, with freshman Brandon Wong’s 6-2, 6-3 win on Court 4 the first point for the Huskies.
After the match was already decided, Washington made up a little bit of ground with a pair of three-set wins. Junior Jack Davis dropped his first set on Court 1 but came back to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. On Court 6, sophomore Adam Torocsik won a pair of close sets in a 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6) win.
Washington will come back to Seattle for two home matches next weekend, against Pepperdine on Saturday and Eastern Washington on Sunday.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
