UW season-opener canceled after Cal player tests positive for COVID-19

After 10 months of preparation and patience, the Washington football team will have to wait a week longer before it can play football in 2020. The Pac-12 issued a statement Thursday, canceling Washington’s season-opener against California, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov 7.
“Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the conference said in a press release Thursday morning. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority.”
The Golden Bears initially reported cases late Wednesday, though both Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and UW head coach Jimmy Lake had expressed belief that the game would be played. However, after following contact tracing protocols, Cal was left under the minimum number of 53 scholarship players and requested the conference cancel the game.
UW athletic director Jen Cohen also released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the cancellation.
“Our students, coaches and staff have put in an incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won't have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” she said. “With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State."
The decision comes after the Pac-12 reinstated the fall football season Sept. 24. The conference had originally planned to wait until the new year, considering a spring football season, but the decision by the Big Ten to play in the fall forced the Pac-12 to adjust.
While the cancellation is not ideal for the Huskies, the decision is no surprise, considering the number of college football games postponed so far this season.
In the Big Ten, which kicked off its season this past weekend, Wisconsin has been unable to control the virus’ spread through the locker room. Last weekend’s game versus Nebraska was postponed, and its meeting with Purdue, scheduled for Saturday, has already been scrapped.
Around other conferences, there have also been issues.
Despite not having a game canceled thus far, Clemson was without its star quarterback Trevor Lawrence last weekend, due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Heisman-hopeful is also out of the lineup this weekend in a top-5 matchup with Notre Dame, which will have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
The news also comes just a day after the UW baseball team suspended its fall practices after receiving positive COVID-19 tests. Currently, there are nine active cases among UW Athletics’ 547 student-athletes. Since June 15, Washington Athletics has administered more than 4,000 PCR tests and had 41 positive cases.
With the cancellation of the Cal game, the upcoming contest versus Oregon State now becomes the fourth different season-opener on the UW football schedule since the start of the 2020 calendar year. Pending further COVID-19 tests, that game is set to be played Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.
