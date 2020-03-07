Reynolds stays hot despite rain delays

After not hitting a home run in the first 20 games of the season, Sami Reynolds now has three in her last two, adding a 3-run shot to lead the No. 2 Washington softball team to a 3-1 win over UC Santa Barbara.
Outside of the Reynolds home run, the Huskies (22-2) were knotted up with the Gauchos (11-15), with the teams trading scoreless innings through the first three frames. In the fourth though, freshman Kelley Lynch led off with a single and advanced on a Taryn Atlee bunt later in the inning. Reynolds then came to the plate and worked a full count before pulling a pitch down the line for her third home run in the last 24 hours.
The home run extended Reynolds’ on-base streak to 21 games and raised her on-base percentage to .560.
Reynolds’ homer was all the offense the Huskies needed as Lynch dominated in the circle. Her tenth start of the season was arguably her best, throwing a complete game, limiting the Gauchos to only one run on four hits. Lynch also added 11 strikeouts which tied her career-high, as she got her fourth win of the season.
Since some early-season struggles with command, Lynch has improved, walking only two batters on Saturday and lowering her ERA to 3.03.
Rain cancels second game of the day
Washington’s second game of the day, against San Jose State, was delayed nearly two hours due to weather, before resuming in the bottom of the first inning. The Huskies took a 4-0 lead over the Spartans (21-5) before the second weather delay of the day caused the game to be canceled and the stats wiped out.
Sophomore SilentRain Espinoza was on a tear, hitting the first two triples of her career before the rain came and eliminated the result of the Huskies’ second game.
Washington will be back in action tomorrow morning against St. Mary’s (CA), before heading home to play Team USA on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.