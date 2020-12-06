Washington blown out by Stanford for first loss of season

The Washington women’s basketball team lost for the first time this season against No. 2 Stanford in Las Vegas. The Huskies (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) were blown out by the Cardinal (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12), 83-50, their ninth straight loss to the Cardinal.
The Huskies were able to keep the game close in the first quarter, only trailing by 5 at the end of the first. The UW was able to shoot the ball well enough to stay with Stanford in the first quarter shooting a solid 33% from the field and 25% from three.
The same can not be said for the second quarter.
Washington found out why Stanford was the second ranked team in the country during the second quarter. The Cardinal outscored the Huskies 23-4 in the quarter, not allowing Washington to score from the field until there were two minutes left before halftime. The Huskies shot 1-of-14 from the field in the second quarter and went to halftime trailing the Cardinal by 24.
Although the Huskies played better in the second half, they were unable to overcome the deficit that was created in the second quarter. The Huskies finished the night shooting 29% from the field and only 21% from three. Washington’s leading scorers were sophomore center Quay Miller and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler who finished the night with 10 and eight points, respectively.
Stanford was able to dominate Washington on both sides of the ball commanding every aspect of the game. The Huskies couldn’t slow down the Cardinal offense at all, allowing them to shoot 43% from the field. The Cardinal also outrebounded the Huskies by 24 and forced 17 turnovers.
Stanford’s leading scorer was guard Haley Jones who had a stellar performance finishing the night who finished the night with 29 points on 14-of-15 shooting, and 13 rebounds.
Washington hopes to put the first loss behind itself, when it returns to Montlake for its home opener against Washington State on Friday Dec. 11 at 4:00 pm.
