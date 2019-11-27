Sitting in the front: Myles Bryant is leaving behind deliberate habits

Three years ago, Myles Bryant sat in the back of the film room. The wide-eyed walk-on from Pasadena sat behind the likes of Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, and Kevin King on the depth chart and literally in the defensive backs room when the team watched film.
“They kind of broke down the game for me,” Bryant said. “If those guys were in watching film on the opponent, I’d just be in the back of the room taking notes on the opponent as well as how those guys were watching film … each year I’ve tried to master the game more and more.”
Then, he was given a scholarship and was starting on that defense in a space once occupied by Baker, now an All-Pro safety with the Arizona Cardinals. Now in 2019, Bryant is the Huskies longest-tenured defensive player and a three-year starter in the defensive backfield.
And he’s sitting in the front of the room.
“I’ve tried to start that early in the season,” Bryant said. “Just trying to get those guys to understand that every week they provide us film on these teams. That's an opportunity to get an edge on your opponent. If you know what your opponent is going to do and what they are going to come out in then why not learn it, why not try to get that edge and play to the best of your ability. I’m just trying to harp on that and get them to get into that routine.”
The senior had a pretty hectic offseason, having to move over from the nickel position to safety and then preparing for his final year on Montlake. While he continued to study NFL defensive backs like Earl Thomas and Ed Reed and implement their tactics into his own game, he had to step up as a vocal leader for a young and inexperienced defense.
While making a transition of his own, the Huskies were making a massive defensive overhaul around him.
“Every year it changes a little bit,” junior Elijah Molden said. “When we have different personalities on the team we evolve and develop into who we are now, and next year will be the same kind of deal.”
One of the few returning playmakers from the defensive side of the ball a year ago, the Huskies have broken in three true freshmen in the backfield — Trent McDuffie, Asa Turner, and Cam Williams — and two new full-time starters in juniors Keith Taylor and Molden.
When Bryant entered the program, he joined a program with established stars already. This year, he’s been tasked with helping build the future of the secondary.
“He’s been the figurehead of the DB room,” Molden said. “He’s the oldest, he’s the most experienced. Whenever coach mentions something from years back, Myles and Isaiah Gilchrist are the only ones who were around during that time. He’s a leader and especially someone on the field, before the series, we’ll talk and he’ll get us ready.”
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has said Bryant has always been a lead-by-example type of player. Even when he was a walk-on, Bryant was known for out-hustling, out-working, and even out-playing his older and more experienced counterparts. But while he didn’t take on a vocal role at the time, he has been forced to this year. And Lake says Bryant knows just the right times to step up.
“When adversity strikes we need to hear his voice,” Lake said. “He’s done an excellent job of doing that.”
But Bryant won’t be allowed to sit in the front of the room forever. With just one home game left to play against Washington State, the senior’s time in the purple and gold is coming to an end.
Even as his time on Montlake runs out, Bryant is thinking about the future and mentoring UW’s freshmen, all the while reminiscing with his fellow seniors.
“We’ve had little talks, but mostly just how fast the time has gone,” Bryant said. “It feels like I just got here last year … you spend most of the time in the offseason and you only get a guaranteed 12 games a year and these games go by fast. I kind of stressed it to the younger guys, you have to take advantage of every game you get, every snap you get, just going out there and playing and having fun.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
