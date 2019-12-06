Huskies return home with hopes of continuing their win streak

Off the heels of a perfect trip to Puerto Rico, the Washington women’s basketball team returns home for just one game against Hawai’i.
After an up-and-down shooting start to open the season, the Huskies were consistent on their road trip, shooting above 41% in each of the three games.
“I thought we did a nice job of sharing the basketball, and our shot selection was pretty good,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We didn’t force a lot of action, we had multiple people move without the ball so they got some layups, it wasn’t all just perimeter jump shots.”
In the first two seasons, Wynn’s teams only won seven and nine games, respectively. This year’s squad has already captured six in just the month of November.
A big reason for the team’s success this season has been the depth. Eight different players are averaging over 6 points per game, and the team consistently runs out 10 players or more every game.
That kind of depth doesn’t just help in games, it’s also useful in practices.
“To be able to have two groups, two rotating groups, it saves them from banging against each other,” Wynn said. “The quality of practices have been exceptional because we’ve had at least five male practice players nearly every practice, and we hadn’t had that our first two years.”
Now Hawai’i comes to Seattle, and it brings a two-headed scoring attack in Julissa Tago and Amy Atwell who combine for 24.4 points per game. The team as a whole only averages 59.4 points per game so far this season.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a win against the Longhorns where they shot 42.6% to pour in 73 points.
Hawai’i is coached by Laura Beeman, and Wynn has familiarity in this matchup since the two used to duel a lot back when Wynn coached at Long Beach State, which is also in the Big West Conference.
“Her teams played really, really hard, they’re hard-nosed, tough kids, so they’re not gonna lay down or quit,” Wynn said. “They’re gonna fight because she’s got a lot of fight in her and its gonna be a fun matchup.”
The game will tip off this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. and it is the second part of a double-header with the men’s basketball game against Gonzaga.
