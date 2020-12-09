Instant: Pryor leads Washington to dominant first win against Seattle U

Trying to avoid its worst start to a campaign since the 1994-95 season, the Washington men's basketball team found an unexpected spark to propel the group to its first win of the season.
Following three consecutive losses, head coach Mike Hopkins opted to shake up the starting lineup, giving junior college transfer Nate Pryor his first career start instead of senior Quade Green, the Huskies’ leading scorer the past two games. The switch worked as Pryor inspired Washington to a 73-41 win against cross-town rival Seattle U.
Hopkins’ gamble paid off early. The Huskies (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12), who’ve struggled with slow starts all season, kept pace with the Redhawks early, mostly because of senior Hameir Wright, who scored the first five UW points. Once summoned from the bench, Green continued his hot start to the season, scoring a quick eight points to keep Washington within two for the first 10 minutes, 15-13.
Pryor continued to pay Hopkins back for his trust. With Green on the bench, the West Seattle native ran the offense, helping Washington build a lead by converting difficult and-one layups on consecutive possessions. Then, with Green back on the court, Pryor hit a contested three-pointer to give the Huskies its first double-digit lead of the year with less than four minutes left in the first half.
A 9-1 run by the Huskies entering the break also guaranteed the UW its first halftime lead of the season, taking 37-22 advantage against the Redhawks (3-4). Pryor, who played more minutes in the first half against Seattle U than he had all year, led the team with 11 points in the first period, and ended the night with 13 points, a career-high.
And what Pryor started in the first half, Green finished in the second. The senior hit two difficult threes after checking in, part of a 10-4 Washington run out of the break that pushed the Huskies lead to more than 20. Green finished the game with 18 points, shooting an efficient 6-of-7 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range.
While Washington’s offense finally found its rhythm, its defense clamped down. Seattle U shot 28.8% from the floor and 4-of-23 from three. Junior Riley Grigsby, who averaged more than 18 points for the Redhawks entering the night, was held scoreless in the first half and finished the night with just 6 points. Washington held Seattle U to just 19 points in the second half.
The Huskies return to the court looking for their first conference win Saturday when Oregon visits Alaska Airlines Arena for a 5 p.m. matchup.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
