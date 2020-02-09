Huskies wrap up Buzz Classic with a decisive win

In the final day of the Buzz Classic, the No. 1 Washington softball team cruised to an easy 10-0 victory over Furman in five innings.
Washington scored all of its runs while keeping the ball in the park, with eight UW players recording hits. The Huskies (5-0) scored in every inning of a run-shortened game and reached double-digit runs for the third time on the weekend.
The scoring got started in the first inning in which Bates lead off with a walk, followed by an Atlee double and a Flores sac fly. UW added another in the second before a third-inning outburst in which the Huskies batted around, scoring six runs on four hits, two walks, and a couple of errors by the Paladins.
Sis Bates continued her hot start to the season, recording a bunt single and drawing a walk. On the weekend, Bates had 10 hits, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch.
Junior Pat Moore made her first 2020 appearance, pitching a five-inning shutout and holding Furman to only one hit. Moore worked around five walks but escaped any damage, striking out seven Furman hitters. The seven strikeouts tied a Washington career-best from March 3rd od last season.
Up Next
Washington takes on UCF on Wednesday before the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational next weekend in which it takes on four top-25 teams.
