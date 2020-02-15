Walks and errors derail Huskies in second-straight loss to LMU

Washington head baseball coach Lindsay Meggs will not be pleased with his team’s defensive effort in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to Loyola Marymount. Balls that stayed in the infield flew and bounced precariously across the diamond, as the Huskies gift-wrapped runs for the Lions.
The Huskies (0-2) fell victim to their youth and inexperience in a game in which they committed two catcher interference calls, three errors, and eight walks. Loyola Marymount (2-0) capitalized, tallying six runs on just four hits.
Through almost four innings, Washington’s junior starting pitcher Stevie Emanuels gave up four runs — none of which were earned. He didn’t entirely help his case, issuing six walks, including three straight to load the bases before getting pulled in the fourth. On a more positive note, in 3.2 IP, the hard-throwing righty fanned eight hitters.
Sloppy play seeped through every inning of the game. Despite the two teams combining for nine scores, each only managed one earned run. Husky pitchers combined for eight walks.
In the top of the second, the Huskies showed some offensive promise. Freshman left fielder Preston Viltz drew a walk and advanced to second on fellow freshman Dalton Chandler’s groundout.
Then, with two outs, transfer junior Tommy Williams singled to center, driving in Viltz. Junior Ramon Bramasco singled him home in the next at-bat to give the Huskies an early 2-0 lead against LMU’s ace, junior Nick Frasso.
From that point forward, though, the Husky offense looked lethargic at best. They topped their strikeout numbers from last night, coming up with no contact on 13 occasions. With runners in scoring position, hitters went an abysmal 3-19, with two of those hits coming in the second.
In the bottom of the third, the Lions erased the Huskies’ brief 2-0 lead. First, the Huskies handed LMU two free baserunners with a walk and a catcher’s interference call. Then, freshman Will Simpson let Trevin Esquerra’s hard-hit grounder through his legs, scoring one run.
Senior catcher Cooper Uhl hit a dribbler to the catcher to drive in another. Then, with runners on second and third, freshman Dylan Dennis singled to right to score two more and give LMU a lead that would turn out to be permanent.
In the sixth, LMU tacked on one more on Esquerra’s double for his fourth RBI of the young season. They’d add another on a double steal in the seventh.
On one bright note, UW newcomer, junior Davis Delorefice had two extra-base hits in his Division I debut, including an RBI-triple in the seventh. Meanwhile, another newcomer, junior Logan Gerling pitched three innings in long relief, only allowing one hit and one earned run.
While they revealed a certain degree of offensive output in the early innings, the Huskies have some deeper questions to answer throughout the lineup both offensively and defensively. While Emanuels looked efficient early, inconsistencies caught up to him in the third and fourth innings. The two teams will play the third game of the series in a 1 p.m. matinee game on Sunday.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.