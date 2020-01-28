Lee wins tiebreaker to take individual title at Arizona Intercollegiate

Senior Henry Lee stayed at least two shots under par in all three rounds of the Arizona Intercollegiate, and won a playoff Tuesday to take home the individual title at Sewailo Golf Club.
After getting eight birdies and just three bogeys across the first two rounds Monday, Lee came into the second day of competition just one shot back of the lead. He followed a bogey on the fifth hole with an eagle and a pair of birdies, then wrapped up his day with two birdies in his final four holes.
Finishing the round at 5-under 66, he found himself in a tie with Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo. Lee ended up winning the playoff hole, taking home the No. 17 Washington men’s golf team’s third individual title so far of the season and first of 2020.
As a team, the UW shot 3-under Tuesday to finish the tournament at par in third place, behind No. 11 Arizona and No. 12 Baylor.
Junior Noah Woolsey was the only other UW golfer to finish in the top 15, shooting 1-over 214 over the course of the two-day tournament.
Sophomore Paul Margolis finished in a tie for 23rd at 3-over-216. Three shots behind him was junior Jan Schnieder, who ended up in a tie for 41st.
Freshman Bo Peng rounded out Washington’s team score with a 17-over 230.
Individually, the Huskies sent three golfers to Arizona. Junior Ranveer Grewal (9-over 222) finished in 52nd, freshman Nate Anderson (23-over 236) ended up in 82nd, and senior Shamu Bodhidatta (28-over 241).
