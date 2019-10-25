Dawgs collapse in first ranked matchup in three weeks

After a first set win, the No. 9 Washington volleyball team dropped three straight (25-19, 13-25, 17-25, 10-25) to No. 18 Utah, ending a five match winning streak with a loss to its first ranked opponent in three weeks.
The UW serve-receive struggled in the final three sets of the match, getting aced six times and only sending one ace back. The Huskies (15-4, 6-3 Pac-12) didn’t side out well, and were outhit by Utah in the latter three sets in the match by quite a bit.
The Utes (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) hit .444 in the second set, .485 in the third, and .591 in the fourth, continuing to build on their performance in each set. In the second and fourth sets, they only made two errors, compared to Washington’s five in the second set and six in the fourth.
Washington’s defense couldn’t seem to shut the momentum of the Utah offense down, but the Huskies also couldn’t seem to get their offense going once the first set ended. A stellar first set performance by junior Lauren Sanders, with five kills to lead the team in that set, was the most offense the Huskies got going through the match.
In addition to not putting up many kills, the Huskies weren’t getting many points any other way. Eleven of Washington’s 13 points in the second set were kills, and eight of its 10 points in the fourth set were kills.
The UW serve was poor throughout the match, with one ace and seven errors. Serving and passing, a part of the game which is always an emphasis and which Washington has been pretty successful at this season, was the biggest sticking point. Because the Huskies lost the serve and pass battle, they lost the match.
The first set started off strong, but it didn’t last through the rest of the match. Utah got off to early leads in the next three sets that it maintained for the rest of the match. In the second and fourth sets, the Utes got to 20 points before Washington even hit double digits.
The Huskies play Colorado on Sunday at noon. The match will be livestreamed on Colorado’s website.
