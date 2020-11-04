What they say: Talking Cal football with The Daily Californian

Ten months after last seeing the field, the Washington football team is now three days away from taking on California in Berkeley. In last year’s meeting, the Bears beat the Huskies 20-19 with a last-second field goal in a game that ended at 1:23 a.m.
Before this Saturday’s game, we had the chance to ask The Daily Californian’s Sports Editor Ethan Waters and football beat writer Jasper Kenzo Sundeen some questions. Here’s what they had to say:
Q: Cal lost a lot of defensive talent to the NFL — who is ready to take the next step?
Jasper Sundeen: “Evan Weaver was Pac-12 defensive player of the year last year, but Cal has Kuony Deng. He was right behind Weaver in terms of tackles per game, production — he was the underappreciated half of that inside linebacker duo. He’s not going anywhere. He’s better, he’s bigger. You see him walking down the street, he’s huge. He is really ready to step in and he is better in coverage than Weaver really was. That’s going to play a big role.”
Q: Which matchup intrigues you the most?
Ethan Waters: “I’m most interested to see how Cal plays against Elijah Molden. He’s coming off of a great season last year and I know Lake said he was already going to be a presence this year. To me, how Cal’s receivers line up against Molden is going to be a decisive factor.”
Sundeen: “For me, the most interesting part of this is Cal’s defensive line. Cal was penciled in to have a really strong front three on the D-line in Zeandae Johnson, Brett Johnson, and Luc Bequette. Zeandae Johnson and Bequette were going to be sixth-year seniors. Johnson, I’ve heard him described as a freak — just an insanely great player who busts heads down in the trenches. That was going to be a really great line, but Bequette transferring adds a lot of question marks. It takes away experience — suddenly the line becomes super thin — so just to see how those guys perform and get pressure is something I’m really curious about.”
Q: The Bears won last year's matchup with the Huskies by controlling the ground game. Which running back will give Washington the most trouble this year?
Sundeen: “Chris Brown Jr. is going to get a fair share of the reps. He was running back one last season. Last year, Marcel Dancy really broke out in that game — he had two touchdowns — and he was a bit off the rest of the season. Cal has a really deep running backs room. The guy to keep your eye on is CBJ, but don’t sleep on Cal spreading the wealth.”
Q: Over the past three games the UW has played against Cal, the Bears have only averaged 13 points per game. Is that a trend that continues or can Cal break the streak?
Waters: “I think it’s going to be a trend that continues. I think the Bears’ defense is really where they shine. Keeping other teams low is really where Cal capitalizes, rather than scoring itself. Unless Chase Garbers has a ridiculous year, that’s probably going to be the case.”
Sundeen: “With a shortened camp, despite the experience on offense, you could see this game start with a lot of miscues. Cal is learning a whole new way to play offense and that can slow things down. Until Cal proves it has an offense, I think it’s best to assume they might not, so I see this being a real low-scoring game.”
Q: Would you like to see a quarterback battle between brothers Ethan and Chase Garbers?
Sundeen: “Oh, man. Headlines everywhere, headlines everywhere. All of our ledes, all of our headlines, every article we write.”
Waters: “I think that’s what we want to see, but I don’t think that is what we will see.”
Q: What is your prediction for this game?
Sundeen: “I think Cal is going to win. It’s in Berkeley, the Bears are ready to go. Cal has had Washington’s number the last couple of seasons. While I do think luck runs out eventually, I just don’t think this is the year. Cal has been able to lock Washington down the past couple of seasons. Washington has had good quarterbacks; now Washington is going to have someone inexperienced against a very good defense. If past results are any indication, it’s going to be a low-scoring game. I see it being 17-13 or 17-14 Cal.”
Waters: “21-20 Cal. I think it’s going to be a great game; it’s going to be another fun one under the lights like it was last year.”
You can follow Ethan Waters on Twitter at @ewate1, Jasper Kenzo Sundeen at @JasperS_ports, and stay up-to-date on all things Bears at @DailyCalSports.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
