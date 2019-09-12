UW fall to CSUN, winning streak comes to an end

The No. 8 Washington men’s soccer team was defeated by Cal State Northridge, 3-1, and suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night.
Johnny Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful strike into the top right corner to put the Matadors up 1-0, the first goal the Huskies have surrendered since their season opener against Denver. Rodriguez scored again in the 24th minute with a header off a long throw-in to double their lead, and it remained that way heading into the half.
While the California weather was hot, the Washington offense was not. The Huskies only registered one shot in the first 30 minutes and had one shot on goal in the entire first half. UW’s offense looked pedestrian until star midfielder Blake Bodily, who had been recovering from a tight hamstring and not in the starting lineup, took the field after the second Matador goal.
In the second half, CSUN played more conservatively and backed off offensively, forcing the Huskies to find a way past their loaded defense. The Matadors increased their lead to 3-0 in the 60th minute with Daniel Trejo sliding the ball into the bottom right corner out of the reach of goalkeeper Bryce Logan. This was Trejo’s fifth goal of the season.
Lucas Meek scored a late consolation goal for the Huskies in the 82nd minute to bring the final scoreline to 3-1. This was the first time UW allowed more than one goal in a game since October 21st of last year when it let up three to Stanford. Washington will be looking to rebound from this loss on Sunday when it faces Seattle at Championship Field across town, with kickoff at 6 p.m.
