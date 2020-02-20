Lack of consistency is the story again in Washington’s ninth consecutive defeat

For the ninth consecutive game, the Washington men’s basketball team walked off the court losers. Plagued by the same things that have hurt them throughout their losing streak, the Huskies (12-15, 2-12 Pac-12) blamed no one else but themselves after a 72-64 defeat at the hands of Stanford.
“Just as a team trying to work on consistency and moving the ball,” Timmins said. “They did a good job adjusting to what we were doing and trying to take us out of our moves. So it's just a matter of us working on our consistency and keeping our energy high.”
While the Huskies allege that there is “a lot” of season left — Nahziah Carter said movies are made about late season runs like they are capable of — the past nine games haven’t shown any indication of improvement. And just like in the previous eight defeats, Washington went several minutes without scoring several times in the second half.
A good first half, where the Huskies led 37-35 and were shooting nearly 50% from the floor with just seven turnovers, was wasted by poor play in the second half. While the Huskies did a good job of protecting the ball, they made just eight of their 22 shots in the second half.
“The ball movement I thought was good in the first half,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Then some of these teams completely take you out of what you want to do and you have to be able to go make a play and we weren’t able to make plays tonight.”
That will sound very familiar to those following to the UW basketball team, which has gone on for weeks talking about its own inconsistency. Thursday night’s loss is just another example to add to an already disappointing resume.
“They actually did a good job for a long time, we just couldn’t sustain it,” Hopkins said. “That’s kind of been the theme, that sustainability over time.”
Without answers to finish games for yet another contest, the Huskies insisted that they are still having fun and trying to stay positive. While it might not show immediately after games and at post-game press conferences, where the mood has been somber for over a month, the message at least, has been consistent.
“We still have a lot of season left,” Carter said. “We just have to keep the faith and believe that we can win.”
The Huskies have just five more guaranteed chances to break their losing streak and finish their season as strong as they started it, with an 11-3 record entering conference play. Preaching a positive and high energy, Washington will hope to reverse its fortunes soon as March draws near.
Roberts out with head injury, Wright hindered by migraine
Hopkins clarified after the game that Nate Roberts and Hameir Wright both were unavailable, and their timetables for return are questionable. Roberts was hit in the head and did not practice this week, leading to his DNP Thursday night, but Wright was suffering from migraine symptoms and could not be seen on Washington’s bench.
It is unclear whether Roberts or Wright will be available for Saturday’s game against Cal.
