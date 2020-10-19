Pro Husky Highlights: Baker’s return, Dahmen’s impressive opening round, and Simon’s victory overseas

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Budda Baker: Arizona Cardinals, NFL
Just over a week removed from surgery to mend a torn ligament in his thumb, All-Pro safety Budda Baker was back in action for the Arizona Cardinals as they took on the New York Jets in a week five matchup. Baker, who last played for the Huskies in 2016, finished the game with 10 tackles, including nine solo tackles and a sack .
Since his arrival in 2017, Cardinals fans have become acquainted with Baker’s elite speed and unmatched playmaking ability on the defensive side of the ball, which are qualities that have him poised to earn Pro Bowl honors for the third time in his young career.
Additionally, Baker, who recently signed a record-breaking four-year contract extension worth $59 million, is joined in the Cardinals’ secondary by fellow UW alumni Byron Murphy and Zeke Turner. Baker and the Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys Monday night at AT&T Stadium.
It was only one game, but we missed you.#VictoryMonday x @buddabaker32 pic.twitter.com/Zu8c1cOvdi— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 12, 2020
Joel Dahmen: PGA
Highlighted by an impressive 146-yard approach shot that landed three feet from the cup on the 10th hole at Shadow Creek Golf Course, former Husky Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par-68 on day one of the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. After tapping in his putt for birdie on the 10th, Dahmen would go on to finish the day three shots off the lead, tied for sixth place .
Dahmen, who briefly played for the Huskies as a freshman in the 2006–2007 season before turning pro, is currently listed 67th in the official world golf rankings .
Shannon Simon: Åland United, Kansallinen Liiga
Shannon Simon was in championship form earlier this October as she helped Åland United of the Kansallinen Liiga take home the Finnish Cup. Simon, who last graced the pitch for the UW women’s soccer team in 2017, plays attacking midfield for the Finnish club, which just claimed its first cup win in team history.
Following Simon’s lengthy career with the Huskies, in which she started 79 matches and tallied 13 assists — records respectively ranked fifth and seventh highest in school history — she spent time with both the Seattle Reign as well as UMF Grindavík in Iceland, before joining Åland United in early 2020 .
Currently in the middle of its season, Åland United sits first in the Finnish league after 16 games. Simon has appeared in every game this season, but she’s still searching for her first goal. Åland’s next game sees them face third-place Kuopion Palloseura Oct. 31.
The incredible @soccershan10 has won the Finnish Cup! 🏆 #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/VovKOu0v82— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) October 5, 2020
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
