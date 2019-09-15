Precise attack drives Huskies to upset over Horned Frogs

For the first time since Oct. 5, 2014, the Washington women’s soccer team beat a ranked opponent on the road, in its 3-1 win over No. 17 TCU.
Getting three goals on a ranked opponent is far from easy, and it’s especially difficult when that team has only allowed four goals all season. But perhaps the most impressive stat of the day for the Dawgs was in their shot selection. Washington got all 11 of its shots on frame, coming from nine different players.
Sophomore Summer Yates struck first for the Dawgs, with an unassisted goal from the top of the box. She placed it perfectly to the top right corner of the net, just over the outstretched arms of TCU keeper Emily Alvarado. This was the forward’s third goal of the season, already matching her output from last year.
Fellow sophomore Karlee Stueckle followed up that score with one of her own. Getting a ball fed to her deep in the box, she turned and fired it into the net to put the Dawgs up 2-0 in the first half. This was Stueckle’s first career goal with the Huskies.
It took until the 22nd minute for the Huskies to get their first shot of the game, Isabella Catro fired a shot to the bottom left of the goal, but it was saved. By that time, the Horned Frogs already had six shots.
The opposition fired 14 balls toward the UW net in that half, and the defense held strong. Keeper Siena Ruelas started in her first game of the season and tallied six saves.
The Horned Frogs got a goal back early in the second half with Messiah Bright finally getting one past Ruelas.
That one goal lead lasted only two minutes, as Kennedy Smith answered right back by breaking out across the defense and making the TCU keeper miss with a close range shot. This was the first goal scored by Huskies in a second half all season, and was enough to give the UW a victory.
Defender Jessica Udovich also saw her first action since Aug. 26, 2018. She only played 28 minutes, but contributed to the Washington win.
Washington will not return home for the week, but will travel to San Luis Opisbo for its game with Cal Poly on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.