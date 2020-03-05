Powerful bats and late-inning rallies a recurring theme for UW

After a month of softball, the No. 2 Washington softball team is yet again dominating non-conference play, outscoring opponents 158-65 through 21 games. While the Huskies are aiming to win their 20th non-conference game for the 28th straight season, the way that Washington has got to this point is a little more unique, as the team has built an identity around late-game rallies.
Against No. 5 LSU last weekend, Washington pulled off yet again another rally, scoring three runs in the sixth inning before defeating the Tigers, 3-1.
“The sixth inning, we talk about that all the time in the dugout,” senior Sis Bates said.
All of that talk is justified, as Washington has scored 158 runs this season, with 62 of those coming in the sixth inning or later and 37 of them in the sixth alone. If the Huskies (19-2) scored at that rate every frame, they would be scoring over 12 runs per game, which would lead the country by more than three runs.
It’s not that the Huskies are struggling in other innings — there is a pretty even distribution of runs throughout — it’s the way they are using the sixth inning to propel them to wins. When tied or trailing after five innings, Washington is posting an impressive 6-1 record, including many of those comebacks coming against top-25 opposition.
“I think it's a testament to how we fight as a team,” senior Taryn Atlee said. “Obviously we want to come out and score and get leads, but sometimes it doesn’t work that way. Our ability to come back and fight the entire game and in late innings is a really good sign that we are competing the entire game.”
Atlee has been one of the most consistent hitters for Washington this year and also one of the most clutch. With two outs, Atlee is hitting .692, an even further uptick from a career-high .438 batting average.
Atlee’s upward trend is a glimpse at the improvement the UW offense has made this year. At 7.52 runs per game, the offense is scoring more than two more runs per game than last season’s rate of 5.25 runs per game.
In addition to the improvements by returning players, the addition of power bats in freshman Kelley Lynch and sophomore transfer Baylee Klingler has been key for the Huskies.
“We've been looking for a right-handed power for two, three, four years now,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “With the graduation of Kirstyn Thomas and Julia DePonte in 2018, we've really been trying to figure out like okay how do we balance this lineup out as they bring us stuff that we didn’t have last year.”
Klingler’s five home runs and Lynch’s seven would have been good enough second and third on the team last season, so the additional power has certainly helped the Huskies. Klingler went 11-for-15 at the Judi Garman Classic last weekend and was awarded as the Pac-12 Player of the Week, while Lynch added two home runs, being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third week in a row.
“It's great having anybody that has that power, but especially newcomers Baylee and Kelley,” Bates said. “They're so good, they put in so much extra work and it's really paying off for us.
Washington will cap off its non-conference season this weekend in the Bay Area in the Silicon Valley Classic, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, against St. Francis (PA).
And when the sixth inning comes along this weekend, the team may yet again be looking towards Lynch.
“When the sixth inning rolls around Kelley will be like, ‘well guys it's the sixth inning, time to do it,’” Bates said.
