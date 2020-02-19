Melgoza, Henson and Garcia to be recognized at Senior Day

With the regular season ending on the road for the Washington women’s basketball team, this weekend is set to be the final time the UW’s three seniors take the floor at Hec Ed.
The class of 2020 is the final remnant from the Mike Neighbors era on Montlake, helping lead the Huskies through the beginning of head coach Jody Wynn’s time at the helm of the program.
“They’re incredible ambassadors to our university, and incredible young women and role models to our current players and all of the young girls that come to interact with them,” Wynn said.
Headlining the group on the stats page is Amber Melgoza, currently tied for 12th all-time in scoring in UW history.
“It was a blessing to inherit Amber as such a young athlete at Washington because of her competitive spirit,” Wynn said.
Melgoza played sparingly as a freshman but broke out her sophomore year — Wynn’s first year at Washington — as the Huskies’ biggest offensive threat, averaging a conference-high 20.6 points per game in Pac-12 play.
It only got better the next season, her 579 points in 2018 ranks ninth-most in a season in UW history. This year, she’s leading the Huskies with 394 points and 73 assists.
“Her competitive drive has poured onto the court and she’s left her DNA all over this arena,” Wynn said. “It’s been a true joy to watch her compete day in and day out, mature, and grow into the young woman that she is today.”
The only other player on the UW roster to have started every game this season is Mai-Loni Henson, who’s been a do-a-bit-of-everything option for the Huskies.
Currently fourth on the team in minutes, scoring, and rebounding; third in assists; and second in three-pointers made and steals, she’s reached double-digit points in two of the past three games.
“She is kind of like the mama bear of the team and able to talk with all of our players individually, all of our teammates,” Wynn said. “She connects with them on different levels. And she’s been an on-court leader for us, especially on the defensive end. She’s an athlete that has been asked to play positions 1-5 throughout her three years with us and has stepped up to the challenge. She’s a great worker and a tremendous asset.”
Finally, the Huskies will honor GiGi Garcia, who has spent her entire career on the sidelines. The former No. 89 prospect in the national and Sacramento Bee All-Metro Player of the Year has dealt with major injuries all four years since coming to Seattle, but has left her mark on the program.
“I’ll tell you what, GiGi is probably, if not absolutely, the most competitive person in our program, hands down,” Wynn said. “At board games, at shooting drills, she wants to beat you in any way possible.”
