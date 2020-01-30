Focus is on fun as Washington gets set for Arizona schools

For head coach Mike Hopkins, basketball all comes back to one thing, even for a Washington men’s basketball team that has floundered since the beginning of conference play.
“Focus has been have fun, get better, not the end of the world,” Hopkins said. “We just gotta focus how we can get better every day. Nothing else matters, it’s the only thing in our control. We just gotta stay positive, stay together, and most importantly have fun.”
That approach to the game has been apparent since Hopkins arrived at Washington in 2017, from the pushups, singing happy birthday to the press, and the excitement that he expresses over seeing Pearl Jam in the stands at Hec Ed Pavilion.
But the last month hasn’t been as fun for the Huskies (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12). The trend continued last weekend as the team lost a close game to Utah before being blown out by Colorado 76-62. It was the first time the UW had lost by double digits since a 75-62 defeat against Tennessee in Canada.
“That was the first game where we were really beat,” junior forward Hameir Wright said. “Compounded by all the other small losses we felt like we should have had, we felt like we kinda just gave one away. The Colorado loss was a learning experience.”
Following the game in Boulder, Hopkins was critical of the way the Huskies played, insisting they needed to play as a team instead of individuals. He clarified on Wednesday that he felt they were trying too hard to make things happen, saying he appreciated the energy and effort, but now the team needed to show more poise. The emphasis on staying loose was reiterated by his players.
“A lot of close losses definitely plays a toll on you mentally,” Wright said. “We’re kinda getting tight, overthinking a lot of things, and his message to us was just play the game that we all know how to play.”
To try and keep the team relaxed, Hopkins also said he had shortened practice, making them more intensive on specific parts of the team’s game he felt needed help like its rebounding and three-point defense.
Hopkins also addressed the play of freshman Jaden McDaniels, who started against Utah but came off the bench against Colorado to play just nine minutes, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting. The Huskies’ head coach revealed McDaniels was still suffering from an ankle injury that he picked up against California and that he hadn’t practiced all week before taking the court in Salt Lake City.
“I probably shouldn’t have played him without even having him practice,” Hopkins said. “It’s probably my bad so instead of having him 100% healed when we headed to Utah that was still hampering him.”
With the Arizona schools coming to Hec Ed this weekend, the Huskies get a chance to buckle down against good competition and try to save what remains of their season. But according to both Hopkins and Wright, the focus is on themselves and on having fun instead of worrying about their opponents.
“It’s easy for doubt to creep in when losses start to accumulate a little bit and you know things aren’t going well,” Wright said. “But we’ve got to trust each other, trust in our staff and our coaches and the people around us and try to block out that outside noise.”
Washington welcomes Arizona Thursday at 6 p.m. before hosting Arizona State Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.