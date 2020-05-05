Team-first attitude helps Wong lead by example

Tennis has always been in Vanessa Wong’s blood.
As one of the top players in NCAA women’s tennis today, the junior’s journey to the Washington women’s tennis team began in Toronto, Canada where she grew up. Born into a family of tennis players, she became involved in the sport at a young age.
“It started off with my parents, of course, and my sister, who is four and a half years older, started taking lessons and I was brought to all of those lessons,” she said. “At first I was just watching every hour, but then I slowly asked for my turn, starting with five or 10 minutes when I was four years old.”
However, she played other sports as well, and it was not until she was older that Wong realized she had to focus solely on tennis. And although high school sports are an important step in the process of becoming a college athlete in the United States, in Canada, the focus is on competition outside of high school.
“In Canada, high school sports are not a big deal, so I never played tennis on my high school team,” Wong said. “Not many people at school played tennis, but there was definitely good competition in the province. I was very lucky that I grew up near tennis courts, and so a lot of people in our community were playing tennis and there were always people on the court, so I think that was a big factor too.”
A factor in Wong’s success at Washington has certainly been her creative style. Playing at the No. 1 spot for the Huskies, Wong has needed to come up with different solutions on the court to defeat some of the nation’s top players. Part of her approach comes from her tennis idol, Roger Federer, whom Wong tries to model her game after.
“When I was younger I wasn’t as much into pro tennis, but my coach always talked about Roger Federer’s game style and his composure,” Wong said. “As I got older I started to watch more and appreciate his calmness and poise on court.”
As she developed her game, the influence from her coaches led her to evolve her playstyle in ways that you don’t often see in women’s tennis. Not only did she gain the calmness and poise from Federer, but she developed a larger repertoire of shots and techniques, different to those of many of her opponents.
“My coach always admired his game and I wanted to add the variety to my style because a lot of the time players on tour play a very standard tennis style,” Wong said. “Your typical female player will just hit hard, and a lot of them don’t have a slice backhand or something like that, so my coach always tried to shape my game off … men’s style. Having a bigger kick serve, more topspin, and using a slice backhand, and using the court differently, in a more crafty way.”
Wong’s unique play style has made her very difficult to play against. Over the past season she’s only lost one out of 12 dual matches in singles. This included 11 wins in straight sets as well as an impressive win over Princeton’s Brianna Shvets, who was ranked No. 24 in the nation.
“She can probably hit any shot from any part of the court,” senior Katarina Kopcalic said. “She’s one of the few people I know that can do that. She’s very crafty and likes to mix it up which makes it very difficult to play against her.”
Although Wong has thrived as a player individually throughout her career, a large part of her success at the UW has come as a team player. Before college, the tennis that Wong played was mostly on her own. However, college tennis offered a new team dynamic that she has embraced ever since arriving at the UW.
“I think having the team aspect makes it fun,” Wong said. “Even though you’re still the only one on the court, having your teammates next to you makes it a completely different experience than it was in juniors, so that was the biggest thing tennis-wise that made it enjoyable.”
Wong’s team-first attitude was exemplified during the Pac-12 Championships last season when she came back from 2-0 down to defeat UCLA’s Elysia Bolton.
“She knew she had to come back for us to have a chance,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “She came back and ended up winning that match and just battled and willed herself back into that. I think it proved to herself that she could mentally and physically withstand some difficult moments.
“I think that that’s one of those moments that speaks to who she is. Playing for the team, she completely put everything aside and did everything she could and just gave us a chance.”
The team aspect of college tennis has added additional motivation for Wong, evident in the way she plays. Over the years, she has developed her role as a leader on the team, and as one of the team’s premier players, she has often led by example. But this season has seen her increasingly become a more vocal leader.
“She’s always been a really good leader by example,” Stephenson said. “She takes care of her stuff, she works extremely hard, and she’s done a really good job of becoming more vocal and getting more involved. She cares so much about the team’s success and her relationship with her teammates and the team culture.”
Although the season was cut short this year due to the novel coronavirus, Wong will aim to help her team compete for a national championship in the upcoming season, while individually, the junior has aspirations of becoming an All-American next season.
Stephenson believes she’ll certainly be in the conversation as one of the best players in the country.
“I’ve always felt like she could be one of the best players in the country,” Stephenson said. “I definitely think that she can be an All-American. For her to get a banner up on the wall in our building and to be remembered as one of the best players to ever play here is a goal that I think is very achievable.
“She’s probably one of the best players to ever play here and she’s not done yet.”
