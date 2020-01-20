Cunningham's two career highs help UW against Boise State

The No. 16 Washington gymnastics team kicked off its home opener with confidence and strength as they defeated Boise State at home with a score of 196.275. This is the second season in a row where the Huskies have reached a 196 in their second meet under head coach Elise Ray-Statz.
Coming in, the Huskies were looking to rack up confidence early on and make the jump in scores from the 195.350 they scored on Jan. 10 to a 196. However, the team is still aiming higher according to Ray-Statz.
“We need to be kind of coming in at high 196s, pushing 197s,” she said. “We kind of need to click it into gear faster than we're doing, so we're going to tackle that in the gym.”
Sophomore Amara Cunningham earned two impressive career-high scores on the vault with a 9.875 and a strong floor routine that earned her a 9.925.
“I'm really happy with the way I performed,” Cunningham said. “This is like the first time I've hit vault and floor together so it just feels really good to get to career highs, especially in the second meet.”
Although the team feels that tonight’s overall performance was a good start to the season, the Huskies felt that they had stepped up from last week.
“It's a big improvement from last week and I think we ended really well,” Cunningham said. “We need to start off strong because we have strong vault and floors and bars, we just need to be able to show it to everyone.”
Sharing the spotlight with Cunningham on floor, seniors Maya Washington and Evanni Roberson both scored 9.925s on floor, leading to a three-way tie with Cunningham during the final rotation. The Huskies earned an overall score of 49.425 on the event.
“It was really great being able to stand up with my teammates and share that memory and spotlight for real quick,” Washington said.
The team also shined on the bars earning an overall 49.150 as Washington came in second place with a score of 9.875 and senior Madison Copiak and sophomore Brenna Brooks tying for third with 9.850s. An improvement from the last match, the team focused on details for the bar routines.
“I think we really honed into the details really making sure we're hitting those hands students holding those landings because those extra 10s they add up and so it added it to our score,” Washington said.
On the vault and the beam, the Huskies got respective scores of 48.900 and 48.800. Roberson tied for second on the beam with a score of 9.850 and with two other Huskies, sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk and Brooks, tying for fifth place with 9.775s.
“We kind of huddled up after beam and said, ‘We need to pick it up a notch, this crowd loves floor, so let's perform for the crowd,’” Ray-Statz said. “They really brought it, I just wish they brought it from the vault.”
The Huskies stay at home next weekend as they take on their first Pac-12 meet of the season against Cal on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 pm.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.