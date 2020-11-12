Another week, another wait: Washington prepared to open the season against Oregon State

The wait was finally over.
Following a two-month delay, three new schedules, and a whole bunch of new protocols, the Washington football team was finally ready to kick off its season against California.
But less than 24 hours before the Huskies were scheduled to travel to Berkeley, the season-opener was scrapped. Again.
“Honestly, I don’t really remember what normal is,” senior cornerback Elijah Molden said. “Really we just live day-by-day. We’ve adjusted, we’ve adapted to these times. As of right now, this feels like everyday football.”
The cancellation wasn’t Washington’s fault. A player on California’s roster contracted coronavirus, and Berkeley city health codes and contact tracing rules left Cal below the mandatory number of scholarship players necessary to play.
“There’s things we can’t control, and the things we can control — like limiting the virus in the building — we’re going to continue to try to do that,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “The things we can’t control, we can’t worry about that. So it’s just positive energy forward.”
Now, with Lake’s mentality in mind, Washington will prepare for its fourth season-opening opponent this year: Oregon State.
Unlike the UW, OSU opened its season this past weekend, dropping its first game of the year to Washington State, 38-28, in Pullman.
In the loss, the Beavers (0-1) allowed the Cougars to run all over their defense, giving up 229 yards and three rushing touchdowns. To make matters worse, WSU were without their senior running back Max Borghi, who entered the season with All-Pac-12 First-Team honors.
The trend of poor run defenses for Oregon State is a continuation from the 2019 season, during which it finished second-worst in the Pac-12 by allowing 169.5 yards per game. In their matchup against the Huskies last year, the Beavers allowed 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, in a 19-7 loss.
While the Huskies are without Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 174 yards during the past meeting, they still have a loaded backfield featuring sophomore Richard Newton and redshirt senior Sean McGrew.
Newton rushed for 54 yards in 2019’s matchup, while McGrew was forced to miss the game due to an injury.
Oregon State’s struggles against the run could play right into Washington’s scheme. Throughout camp, offensive coordinator John Donovan has praised the abilities of his running backs, mentioning that he wants to get them more involved, especially in the passing game. Without any film to study and a new coordinator to defend, the Beavers’ defense may be in for a long night against the run Saturday night.
While the uncertainty of the UW offense presents some advantages for the Huskies, Lake also acknowledged that having a game under their belt is a positive thing for the Beavers. He believes the lack of game experience for the Huskies could be a major factor in swinging the advantage the other way.
“Obviously we’re able to see them on tape and they haven’t seen us on tape, so that’s an advantage for us,” Lake said. “But also, they’ve played a game and we haven’t played a game yet. There’s advantages on both sides, but yeah, no question, us being able to watch them for sure is an advantage, but them having a game up on us is an advantage for the Beavers.”
On the other side of the ball, the Washington defense will have its hands full with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson. The junior rushed for 120 yards against the Cougars, reached the end zone three times, and tacked on 50 receiving yards to his impressive list of statistics.
“He is definitely one of the top running backs in our conference, and the stats show it,” Lake said. “You can just tell he’s also going to be a player that, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s going to play at the next level as well. We will have our hands full on Saturday night. He’s an excellent football player.”
If Washington hopes to win Saturday, it will need to replicate last year’s lockdown of the Oregon State offense. The Huskies held the Beavers to a lowly 119 yards, keeping Jefferson in check to only 39 rushing yards.
While it may not have the revenge-factor of California, the significance of Stanford, or grandeur of playing Michigan, a season-opener against Oregon State is exactly what Washington needs to get the season started on the right foot. A rebuilding Beavers squad that the Huskies are familiar with will give them an opportunity to work out any kinks in the new offense, and work off any rust on defense.
Despite all of the schedule changes, new policies, and safety measures, Washington is finally on track to kick off its season, and Lake believes his squad is ready to go.
“Like we talked about when the pandemic first started, the teams and the staffs that just keep their head down and keep working and grind through this thing are going to be the ones that come out on top successful,” he said.
