Men’s basketball announces full 2020-21 schedule

Coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season, the Washington men’s basketball team was scheduled for a tough slate of non-conference games in 2020-21 featuring matchups with Oklahoma, Auburn, and traditional cross-state rival Gonzaga.
Instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Huskies’ plans were wiped clean — something both players and fans alike were disappointed by.
“It’s kind of sad that we missed out on all those big games because we’re a team full of competitors and we want to play against the best,” senior forward Hameir Wright said during the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day.
On Thursday, the team announced its new schedule, featuring six non-conference matchups to pair with the 20-game Pac-12 season announced Oct. 29. While it may not have the name recognition Washington fans and Wright may have hoped for, head coach Mike Hopkins is simply excited to be back on the court.
“I just can’t wait to compete,” he said. “Going into a couple months ago you didn’t know if you were gonna play and so being able to play is a big thing.”
Washington will open its season against Portland State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Nov. 25. Its other non-conference opponents include back-to-back home games with San Diego and Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, a Dec. 9 meeting with Seattle U on Montlake, and a home game against Montana on Dec. 16. The UW also has a non-conference matchup with Colorado planned for Dec. 20 in Las Vegas.
As part of the expanded conference schedule, Washington will play Utah in Salt Lake City on Dec. 3 and host Oregon in Seattle on Dec. 12. Conference play will fully resume during the week of Dec. 30 when the Arizona schools make the trip up to Montlake.
The UW’s first Pac-12 road trip will be Jan. 6 when the Huskies head to the Bay Area schools, and Washington will play Washington State for the first time during the week of Jan. 27. The Huskies end the regular season with a trip to Pullman to play the Cougars on March 6 or 7. Based on the current rotation, Washington will not host Oregon State, and will not travel to Colorado.
The 2020-21 season will end as originally planned, with the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 10 to March 13.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.