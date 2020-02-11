‘Burn the boats, you gotta burn the boats’: UW’s full commitment is on the finish

Last season, Mike Hopkins challenged his players to not “eat the cheese” amid a surprisingly and massively successful season. Washington’s men’s basketball coach went as far as laying mouse traps throughout Alaska Airlines Arena and practice areas to get his point across. The Huskies couldn’t read into the news and how good they were, because Hopkins knew the success would get to their heads.
This season has gone a little differently.
With an incredibly youthful core of starters, Hopkins has sent a different message to his players, staring right into the eyes of a six-game losing streak and a .500 record.
“Burn the boats, you gotta burn the boats,” he said. “When you go out to play and you get on that island, there’s only one way: burn the boats behind you and move forward ... The only way you’re getting back is take over the island and build new boats to get back.”
After a clarifying following response, Hopkins gave the reporters during his Tuesday press conference a history lesson. When Vikings set foot on the shores on islands they meant to conquer, the warriors burned their own boats so that the sole focus was set on the island and winning the ensuing battle. If they succeeded, they built new boats with the resources they gained and moved on to the next island.
With a myriad of young players, Hopkins said he adopted that same strategy while teaching his players to finish the rest of the season.
“The biggest thing for us is focusing on full commitment to each other, full commitment to this is how we play, and that’s the best way to get out of this little rut and finish strong,” Hopkins said.
The third-year head coach also made a point in establishing that the Huskies’ (12-12, 2-9 Pac-12) largest struggles have come from a lack of consistency. For every great play and stretch they have, a devastating series of events follows.
While Hopkins said that the Huskies could fall into the trap of changing everything and throwing eggs against the wall to see if it sticks, he suggested that maybe consistent coaching could lead to consistent play.
“The biggest word here is simplistic and consistent,” he said. “The consistency is what we’re looking for, the message needs to be consistent. I think over time, that process will win out, for sure.”
And now, Washington and its leader are in for perhaps the biggest and toughest fight of its life as it prepares to play through the second half of conference play, all against teams it has played already. The UW only has two wins to show for those 11 performances.
With the “answers to the test” already in how they want to play against the likes of USC and UCLA this weekend, the Huskies are embracing the task.
“It’s a new challenge, there’s no getting around that,” Hopkins said. “Going through it is pretty tough. The biggest thing is the kids are still fighting. You have to play hard and you have to believe. With youth, that’s the hardest thing.”
The Huskies will put Hopkins’ philosophies and teachings to the test this weekend against USC on Thursday at 6 p.m. and against UCLA on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Washington is 1-1 against those schools, suffering a two-point defeat at home to UCLA before rebounding in its most impressive win in conference against the Trojans a few days later. The UW relied upon the services of point guard Quade Green in both games before he was ruled academically ineligible the following weekend.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.