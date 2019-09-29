UW squeaks out win over Portland in sloppy game

The No. 10 Washington men’s soccer team walked away with a 1-0 victory over Portland at Husky Soccer Stadium in a grueling contest. The two teams had a total of 47 fouls and 13 yellow cards with a player each sent off.
“I think the fouls ruined what could have potentially been a better game,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “There were two talented teams on the field that were being held back due to all the calls.”
Although Clark and the fans were understandably frustrated by the 28 fouls that the UW received, he thought the game was naturally brutal and stated that the referees were consistent with their calls.
Throughout the opening 45 minutes, the Huskies (8-1-0) dominated possession and created several promising chances, none of which they converted. By the end of the first half, they had a total of nine shots with three on goal while the Pilots (4-3-1) had three shots, all off target.
At the start of the second half, Portland came out firing and pressured the Washington defense with great runs in the box but continued to put their shots either high or wide. They did not register a shot on goal until the 72nd minute.
The two evenly-matched teams were in a scoreless stalemate until the 81st minute, when Ethan Bartlow scored his third goal of the season with a perfectly-placed free kick from 25 yards out to put the Huskies up 1-0.
“Blake and I were discussing who should take the free kick in that position,” Bartlow said. “It was an on-the-spot decision and when the whistle blew and he jumped over the ball, I knew I had the chance to drive it in.”
Clark mentioned that Bartlow was in a similar free kick position against Cal State Northridge and missed it against them so he was glad that Bartlow was able to score this time around, especially for the game-winning goal as the Huskies held on to claim the 1-0 victory over the Pilots.
After receiving a red card today, freshman midfielder Imanol Rosales will be unable to play for the UW in its next game against No. 1 Stanford.
Reach reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
