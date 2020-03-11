Amid coronavirus, Huskies to return home to an empty stadium after five weeks on the road

For the No. 2 Washington softball team, there is nothing new about starting the season away from home. The Huskies typically don’t play their first home game until early March, but with the traditional Husky Classic not being held this year, the UW has been on the road for 25 games since the beginning of February.

After over a month on the road, the Huskies (23-2) will finally open their homestand March 12 against Team USA, just without fans.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced a temporary ban on public gatherings the morning of March 11, meaning that UW softball games will be held in a mostly empty stadium.

In a follow-up statement this afternoon, UW Athletics announced that its sporting events, including the UW softball games this weekend, will be closed to the public. Only essential personnel, credentialed media, families, and recruits will be in attendance for the games.

“I feel like most of us haven’t seen anything like this,” junior pitcher Gabbie Plain said. “It’s wild seeing how all of this has developed. I think in the long run, this is probably a really good thing. It’s not just for everyone else, it’s for our families, all of the fans that could come see us, and so we’re not just worried people that we know, but for everyone.”

Plain is also a member of the Australian National Team that will compete in the Olympics this summer and the game against Team USA will give her a chance to see future competition.

“It’s definitely going to be tough competition,” Plain said. “They’re all up there, the best of the best. It’ll be interesting to go up against them, see how much of a fight we put up. Just in general, I’m super excited to play them, whether it’s here or if I have an opportunity to make the Olympics.”

That competition includes former UW star Ali Aguilar.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for us,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Sad that our fans don’t get to witness it because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

This is now the second planned exhibition between Washington and Team USA that fans won’t get to go to; the teams were originally scheduled to play Feb. 16 in Clearwater, Florida. That game was scrapped due to time constrictions for both teams.

Following the Team USA game, Washington is still scheduled to open Pac-12 play at home this weekend against Utah, which will also take place behind closed doors. Friday’s game versus the Utes will be the latest home opener since 2015 when the Huskies played their first home game on March 14, also against Utah.

Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb