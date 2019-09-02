UW defeats San Francisco in dominating shutout

Monday afternoon, the Washington men’s soccer team was able to defeat the San Francisco Dons 4-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium.
The Huskies (2-0-0) were able to take the early lead in the fourth minute after Blake Bodily scored off an assist from James Smith. This is the second consecutive game in which the Huskies were able to score a goal in the first 10 minutes, but this time, it was for a lead they would not relinquish.
“I think we learned from our mistakes from the Denver game after allowing them to go up 1-0 on us,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Early leads can change the complexion of the game so I’m glad we were able to get it this time around.”
A few moments later, Gio Miglietti appeared to have been pulled down inside the box by a Dons defender, which could have resulted in a foul and given UW a spot kick. However, it went uncalled and the score remained 1-0.
From then on, Washington continued to put the pressure on the Dons (0-2-0) with constant shooting and attacking presence, including five straight shots in the 27th minute.
At the half, the Huskies were able to keep the Dons from scoring but could not add to their 1-0 lead. UW had nine shots (with six on goal) compared to San Francisco’s two (both off-target). Dons’ goalkeeper Ruben Stuiver kept them in the game with five saves in the first half.
Clark says he thought his team got a little complacent after scoring the opening goal and were thinking too much about possession rather than playing their game.
In the second half, Washington put on a scoring clinic with three goals in the opening 20 minutes. In the 46th minute, Jaret Townsend scored off an assist from Miglietti, increasing the Huskies’ lead to 2-0.
“I remembered Christian Soto clearing the ball while I was on the strong side,” Miglietti said. “I got a big touch on the ball and crossed it to Townsend for the finish.”
The scoring did not stop there. In the 59th minute, Charlie Ostrem had a long throw into the box that went off the head of Ryan Sailor and was eventually finished off by a header from captain Ethan Bartlow to put the Huskies up 3-0.
“We have been working on those long throws in practice and I’m glad it paid off,” Bartlow said. “The ball just naturally came to me and it was one of those goals where I didn’t have to do much.”
A few short minutes later, Miglietti scored off an assist from Bodily to make it 4-0, which would eventually end up being the final scoreline.
“We were on the counter attack and I made sure I got to the ball first,” Bodily said. “Then I passed the ball to Gio and let him do the rest.”
As good as the Huskies’ offense performed on this day, the defense also played well. They limited the Dons to five shots with none on goal the entire game while recording a clean sheet and helped Washington get off to a 2-0 start to the season.
Washington’s next game is against No. 7 Michigan State on Friday at DeMartin Soccer Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m PT.
