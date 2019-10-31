New Huskies look as good as advertised in exhibition win

While fans got a glimpse of what 2019 could look like in Italy for the Washington men’s basketball team, another huge piece of the puzzle was added in Thursday night’s 87-63 exhibition win over Western Washington.
That piece was Jaden McDaniels, the Huskies five-star freshman from Federal Way, who scored 13 points and secured 8 rebounds in his debut.
“It felt like I was still in high school,” McDaniels said. “Seeing everyone all around and coming to support but it was like a dream to me, really.”
The freshman gave the Huskies a little bit of everything, soaring high for transition dunks, stifling the Vikings’ offense with improbable blocks, and creating on offense in unique ways. Getting the start in his first game at Alaska Airlines Arena, McDaniels helped spearhead a Washington defense that stymied the opposing attack, forcing 22 turnovers.
As a result of those turnovers, UW scored 19 points in transition, and 21 points off takeaways.
“It’s kinda scary,” McDaniels said of the defense. “Even in practice, you have to think twice before you do stuff, our arms are so long.”
Alongside McDaniels, fellow five-star freshman Isaiah Stewart dropped 14 points and 11 rebounds, out-working and out-muscling the Vikings down low all night.
But it was sophomore guard Jamal Bey who Led the way on offense scoring 20 points with three made shots from distance. In a mostly defensive battle to start, Bey sprung the offense to life.
“He set the tone,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He came in and kind of blew the game open in the first half. We have that potential from a lot of people, especially coming off the bench.”
By the end of the first half, the Huskies were doubling up the Vikings, 46-23.
The second half, however, did not go as well as the first. Hopkins mentioned early in his postgame press conference that the defensive effort, especially, was not up to his standards.
While the offense was producing, and dropped 41 points in the second half, the defense gave up 40 points. For the majority of the second frame, the Huskies were being outscored by the smaller and less athletic Vikings.
“I was a little frustrated with the defensive part because that’s what we’re able to be great at,” Hopkins said. “That’s what we have the potential to be great at. We have to clean that up.”
But despite the lapses in its defense, Washington played the kind of exhibition it wanted to. It got out to an early lead, and WWU never really threatened the UW, who played just about every player on its bench in the lopsided win.
And the Huskies still potentially have another piece to add to the puzzle in Kentucky-transfer Quade Green, which status is still in question for the Nov. 8 opener against Baylor. Green and the Huskies have yet to hear if his waiver has cleared the NCAA office, or if they will deny him the early season. If he is ruled ineligible, he would return on Dec. 17 against Seattle U.
With the regular season opener in Anchorage, Alaska on looming, the Huskies are going to take the successes from Thursday night’s win, and the failures into next week when they officially start their season.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
