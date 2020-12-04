Fourth quarter surge leads Washington to victory in Pac-12 opener

With a narrow 44-40 lead in the third quarter, it wasn’t guaranteed that the Washington women’s basketball team would be able to hold its momentum for its first conference game of the season. But that uncertainty didn’t last long as freshman guard Tameiya Sadler stepped up, driving past a sluggish California defense and making shots from the paint twice, pushing the UW lead to 48-40.
With Sadler’s spark, the Huskies (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) took off in the fourth quarter, shooting 65% and outscoring the Bears (0-2, 0-1 Pac-12), 30-13 in the final 10 minutes, for a 80-53 victory at Haas Pavilion.
After struggling to find consistency in its first two games, the Washington offense was able to step up its shooting, finishing 47.8% from the field and 37.5% from deep. Sophomore guard Callie Lind was responsible for a third of that, leading the team in three-pointers, shooting 3-of-5 and setting her career high of nine points. Making her first appearance of the season, junior center Darcy Rees added two three of her own in the second quarter.
Sadler was the leading scorer of the game for the third game in a row. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke, who was poised to assume the leading scorer spot with the loss of key returners before the season began, finished with 11 points, tied for second with senior forward Khayla Rooks. Van Dyke led the team in turnovers with four, but also led the team in rebounds with eight. Rooks finished the night with six rebounds and three turnovers.
Eight Washington players ended the game with five or more points and eight finished with two or more rebounds.
After closing the lead to four in the third quarter, it was downhill for the Bears shooting, as they went 4-of-10 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep the rest of the way. Cal turned the ball over 27 times throughout the game, including 9 in the fourth quarter. Heading into halftime, the Huskies had made 7-of-15 three-point shots, while the Bears had only made 1-of-3.
The 80-53 win is Washington’s largest margin of victory in a conference game since the 2016-2017 season. The team hasn’t started 3-0 since that same year.
The undefeated Washington squad faces its toughest challenge yet this Sunday, as it prepares for No. 2 Stanford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, where the game was originally set to be played, the Huskies and Cardinal will now play in Las Vegas and tip-off at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
