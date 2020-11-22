What they say: Talking WSU football with The Daily Evergreen

2020 has been a wild year for many reasons, and while there may not be fans in the stands this season, there’s one thing that will be normal: The Apple Cup will be played for the 113th time this season.
Last season, the Washington football team defeated Washington State, 31-13, in a fashion that has become typical as of late. This season, things are different: the game is in Pullman and both teams have new quarterbacks and head coaches.
Before the Huskies face the Cougars, we had the chance to ask The Daily Evergreen’s football beat writer Cody Schoeler some questions about the matchup. Here’s what he had to say:
Q: What is the biggest strength of the Cougar football team?
Schoeler: Going into the season, I would have said Max Borghi — he is the best player on this team — but obviously he’s been out for a few games. Really the strength has been the offensive line; it’s where they have three of the five returning starters, with Abe Lucas as one of the better tackles in the conference. They’ve done a really good job of keeping [quarterback] Jayden de Laura clean and opening up some uncharacteristically good running lanes.
Q: What’s different about new head coach Nick Rolovich versus Mike Leach?
A: The new system is called the run-and-shoot, and he’s shown so far that he’s not afraid to run it. Against Oregon State, they actually had more rushing yards than passing yards, which is something I don’t think we ever really saw with Leach. While the system is kind of the same — a lot of passing, four receivers, kind of spread out — they will run the ball a lot more. Also the fact that de Laura is a mobile quarterback, using him in different ways, in the running game.
Q: What does de Laura bring to the table?
A: He’s exciting, somebody that’s just fun to watch play. He’s proven himself, especially against Oregon, showing himself to be one of the better quarterbacks in this conference. He brings an element of mobility that we haven’t seen here in a while. Even if the offensive line does let a guy though, he’s very tough to bring down: able to escape and make guys miss. The one thing I’ve been the most impressed by him: he’s a true freshman, and nothing has looked too big for him. When he does scramble and run, he keeps his eyes downfield and looks to make a play, kind of like Russell Wilson.
Q: What is the key for the Cougars to beat the Huskies this year?
A: They’re going to have to capitalize on every opportunity they get on offense. The defense has improved, but it’s still not the type of unit that you’re going to want to rely on to get a stop. The offense is going to have to take advantage of every opportunity they can get and make plays when they can. The running game is going to be huge. If WSU is able to use that running game and not get behind all the time, de Laura can make some plays. I don’t think this is a team that is going to come from behind and win a game, just based on the youth of the team and the defense’s inability to get stops sometimes.
Q: What is your prediction for this game?
A: I think it’s going to be pretty low-scoring, just based on the fact that the UW’s defense is still going to be pretty good and provide some challenges for this offense. UW had been leaning on the run, which WSU has done a good job of defending. We may see some snow — it’s back here in Pullman — so I’ll go 28-24 WSU.
You can follow sports reporter Cody Schoeler on Twitter at @codyschoeler, and stay up-to-date on all things Cougars at @SportsEvergreen.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
