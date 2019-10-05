Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. — The No. 15 Washington football team lost its sixth straight game on The Farm, falling 23-13 to Stanford. The Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) managed just a pair of field goals after their opening drive, and the defense allowed 482 yards to the Cardinal (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12)
The turning point
After an incomplete pass and a holding penalty on its second drive of the second half, Stanford faced second-and-20, with Washington needing a stop to get the ball back down three points. Instead, Davis Mills found Colby Parkinson over the middle for a 22-yard gain. Three plays later, the Cardinal gained 17 on a screen pass to convert on third-and-long. Two plays after that, they were in the end zone with a two-possession lead, 20-10.
UW player of the game - Richard Newton
How fitting is it that the one player with a good game for Washington had a bad night in the long run? Newton was the Huskies’ best option all game long, going for 64 yards on 10 carries. He was patient, he was physical, and he made defenders miss.
Then in Washington’s final drive of the third quarter, Newton went down on a rush up the middle. He stayed down after the play, and after trainers worked the shoe off of his left foot, he was helped off the field, not putting any weight on his left leg. During the next Stanford drive, he went onto a cart and was driven up the tunnel at Stanford Stadium.
One key number - 1
Aaron Fuller finished with nine catches for Washington. Every other UW wideout? One. Aside from Fuller, Washington’s receivers were a near non-factor, aside from a couple of drops.
With the clock ticking below eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jacob Eason found sophomore Terrell Bynum over the middle for a 9-yard gain, finally getting the non-Fuller wideouts on the statsheet.
What’s next for UW?
Another road matchup, as the Huskies travel to the desert to face off against Arizona. With Washington losing eight of its past nine games in the state of Arizona and quarterback Khalil Tate coming off a 404-yard performance through the air against Colorado, Washington won’t find it easy to avoid a losing streak.
