Kirshenbaum: With main goal achieved, Huskies enter the tournament relaxed, greedy

Just hours after the No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team learned of its postseason seeding, head coach Jamie Clark ended his press conference with a possible word of warning:
“You never know what’s going to happen in this tournament.”
The quip didn’t come from a threatening place, but a happy one relating to his sister Jennifer, the head coach of the women’s soccer team at Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. The Athenas thought their season had ended after missing out on their conference tournament, but two weeks later, earned an at-large bid to the D-III dance. Two wins later, CMS is still alive and in the Elite Eight.
Maybe that example, of things going right for anyone in the postseason, is the reason for what was ultimately one of the most relaxed outlooks on a tournament any UW coach has ever had. Clark, whose Huskies (15-3, 8-2 Pac-12) won their first conference title since 2013 and third this century last week, didn’t quite use the phrase “house money” at his presser Monday. But he came damn close.
“We have silverware in the cabinet, and now it’s time to get greedy,” Clark said. “I think in a weird way, the pressure’s been lifted because our real goal was to win our conference and wrestle that away from Stanford’s hands. We’ve done that, and now it’s sort of cherry-on-top time.”
But then again, perhaps that viewpoint is what the Dawgs need this year. For two straight seasons, the UW fell short of the Pac-12 title, earned home field to begin the NCAA tournament, and couldn’t make it past the first round, losing to Seattle U in 2017 and Lipscomb in 2018. In both of those games, Clark noted that the Huskies pushed too much, not capitalizing on their chances in the big moments.
This year’s team — which at one point was No. 1 in the country and riding a 10-game winning streak — is undoubtedly a special group. And now, the Huskies get a bye to open up the 48-team tournament. They’ll face either Yale or Boston College, either one of which will be working on three days’ rest and will have just flown across the country.
“I feel like getting the bye, we will be in a situation like those games in that I think we will be on the front foot and be the team with possession,” Clark said.
And it’s not like it’s been a walk in the park the whole way for the Huskies. Washington got its necessary wake-up call out of the way two weeks ago when Cal and Stanford came to Montlake and left with the only two wins that opponents have gotten at Husky Soccer Stadium this season.
Upon reflection, though, Clark said the losses came “at probably the perfect time.” Stanford’s win made the Pac-12 race a bit interesting, but when the Cardinal lost to the Golden Bears this past Thursday, it gave the Dawgs the conference title without even having to take the field again. Washington celebrated — in case any NCAA compliance officer sees this, Clark says the players were spraying sparkling water — then went to sleep, came out the next day, and played one of its best games of the season in a 3-1 win over Oregon State.
“We talked before the game about pressure being a blessing and curse,” Clark said. “It can really narrow your focus and be good, but it can be a weight on your shoulders.”
So maybe that win over the Beavers, in a stress-free matchup with nothing but momentum at stake, showed how much better this team plays without expectations or pressure. Maybe the Huskies aren’t quite playing with house money — a third straight one-and-done result would start to look suspiciously like a pattern — but maybe they’ll do better if they just feel like they are.
“This is bonus time, and we’ve got to make the most of it,” Clark said.
The mentality could well work, and continue working beyond the first round. This team is certainly capable enough to make a run deep into the tournament. But if the game goes down to the wire — and recently, most of Washington’s games have been going down to the wire — the Huskies could find themselves one break away from cherry-on-top time coming to a sudden end.
After all, you never know what’s going to happen in this tournament.
