Huskies throttle Trojans behind high-energy play

While Isaiah Stewart and Mike Hopkins could only describe the Washington men’s basketball team’s play its last time out against UCLA as “stuck in the sand” or “in a fog,” the descriptions of its play against USC Sunday night sound a whole lot different.
In their largest margin of victory in a conference win since 2011, the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) righted the wrongs of their Thursday performance with a 72-40 victory over the Trojans (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12). Plagued by a slow start against the Bruins, the Huskies came out with an immediate sense of urgency and hustle that they hadn’t played with all year, not allowing a Trojan bucket until the 14:55 mark in the first half.
“We amped up the pressure, we had to,” point guard Quade Green said. “We had to make a statement today off the loss. We can’t lose twice on our home floor.”
After fouling out with 16 minutes to go against UCLA, freshman Jaden McDaniels came out with a renewed sense of energy, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Swatting shot after shot and disrupting pass after pass, the freshman had six blocks at the halftime mark alone, and helped the Huskies to 30 team deflections, according to Hopkins.
“You don’t have control of making or missing shots,” Hopkins said. “What you do have control of is how smart you play and how hard you play, and he impacted the game … It was hard to finish around the basket, he was flying, active.”
That defensive effort saw the Trojans make just 13 of their 65 shot attempts from the field, a putrid 20%. Southern Cal’s 40 points are its lowest of the season by a bunch, with their previous low coming in a 54-47 win against Fairfield. The Huskies also forced 21 turnovers, and turned those freebies into 21 points of their own.
Stewart, after carrying the Huskies’ offense in their previous games, scored 18 points and secured 10 rebounds, but was helped by double-digit scoring efforts from McDaniels and Green.
But with just six points in the first half, it was Stewart’s replacement that stole the show in a dunkfest. Playing his best minutes of the season, redshirt freshman Nate Roberts brought the energy and toughness to a Washington lineup that needed a spark, scoring seven points off three rim-rocking dunks.
“You have to be able to go out there and compete like that, with focus and energy,” Hopkins said. “Everybody who came off the bench impacted the game and that was with focus and energy.”
Roberts’ play helped make the decision to keep Stewart on the bench, as the redshirt freshman closed out the first half and helped the Huskies pull away.
The difference between Thursday night’s loss to UCLA and Sunday night’s win are night and day. Green said that Washington was an entirely different team in its win over USC.
But if anything, Washington’s conference-opening weekend shows you what this team can do, from one night to the next. If it does all the little things well, it can be the championship-caliber team that Hopkins envisions that it can be.
“It’s not about making shots and missing shots it’s about playing great team defense, it’s finishing, being tough, and rebounding,” Hopkins said. “They executed that game plan.”
The Huskies go out on the road for the first time in conference next weekend when they visit Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday. It will be just their second and third true road games all season.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
