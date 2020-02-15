Roberson scores first perfect 10 on beam in Washington history

In a meet that saw the No. 13 Washington gymnastics team begin with a slower start, senior Evanni Roberson took the spotlight, earning a perfect 10.000 for the team on the beam for the first time ever in program history against No. 22 Arizona. The Huskies overall score of 196.600 was higher than the Wildcats’ 195.700.
Earning a new personal-best, Roberson’s perfect 10.000 was the Huskies first since a 2004 meet against Boise and Seattle Pacific. The Huskies also finished with their best beam score of the season as they scored an overall 49.475.
“I'm super proud of how we bounced back, and especially we really got the momentum going with those high scores and that great score from Evanni,” senior Maya Washington said. “She's totally deserving, she practices like that every day in the gym, and I'm so happy that she finally got the score that she deserves.”
On the beam, the Huskies also saw good scores from sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk who jumped her way into another career-high with an individual score of 9.900. Senior Madison Copiak also had a strong performance with a 9.925 as well and Washington added a 9.775.
“We started off strong on vault, and bars we obviously had some issues and then really brought it back after we circled up and just said that we weren’t out of this meet,” Roberson said. “Our gymnastics beam and floor reflected that and we came back strong.”
The vault started off a little slow, but still had some aggression according to assistant coach Ralph Rosso. Sophomore Brenna Brooks earned a 9.825 in the anchor position and junior Geneva Thompson earned her second individual title of the season on vault with a 9.925.
Meanwhile on the bars for the second rotation of the afternoon, the Huskies unexpectedly suffered two falls from Brooks and Copiak, with a lower-average overall score of 48.575, the lowest they have had this season.
“[There were] slight hiccups on bars, but with a lot of aggressiveness on bars too,” Rosso said. “It’s just a learning opportunity for us, next week we will be starting on bars, so just staying aggressive again and putting together a really solid meet one event at a time.”
The Huskies came back stronger after the second rotation, jumping back into the beam with an overall score of 49.475. Sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk earned a career-high with a 9.900 and Copiak leading the beam with a 9.925 before Roberson’s perfect 10.000.
On their strongest event, the floor, the Huskies dominated as well taking the top three places at awards with sophomore Amara Cunningham placing third with a score of 9.875, senior Kristyn Hoffa second with a 9.900, and Roberson first with a 9.925, her second individual title of the day.
“For the most part, I really want to carry over beam and floor,” Washington said. “If we really just increased our sticks on vault and just high scores on bars, I think the meet that we practice in the gym is going to transfer over.”
The Huskies head to Tempe next Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1 pm to take on Arizona State.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.