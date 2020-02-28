Dawgs top Anteaters in home opener

The Washington baseball team returned to Husky Ballpark on Friday night, winning its first home game of the season 5-1 over UC Irvine. The Huskies jumped out to an early lead thanks to the bat of freshman Preston Viltz, who had RBIs in the first and second innings to give the UW a lead it never relinquished.
Trenton Denholm (1-2), a 2020 Preseason All-American, got the start for the Anteaters (4-5) and was looking to shut down the Huskies' bats on a cold, wet night.
“Their guy is really good,” Head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We told our guys, if we’re going to have any success, we’re gonna have to get him early.”
That’s exactly what the Huskies did.
Junior Braiden Ward led off the bottom of the first with a sharp single to center and stole second. He scored on Viltz's first double, this one to right. Then the second frame, the Huskies (6-2) practically duplicated the first. Junior Michael Petrie drew a walk to open the inning before Ward followed with another single.
Then Viltz did it again, ripping a single down the left field line in almost the exact same place where his first inning RBI landed, but this time it plated two, stretching the UW lead to 3-0. The freshman went 3-for-4 on Friday with three RBIs and a walk.
“My first two at bats, I got deep into the count,” Viltz said. “When I get two strikes I like to look the opposite way, but luckily they threw me changeups inside and I took them down the line.”
After taking an early lead, the next four innings were highlighted by the performance of Washington starter Stevie Emanuels (2-1), who struck out nine Irvine hitters in six innings of work, earning his second win of the season.
“It felt great, nice to be back in Seattle,” he said.
The excitement for Emanuels was put on a slight delay when weather pushed back the start of the game 90 minutes.
“Grew up in this weather, it’s cold but it’s comfortable.” the junior said. “I was trying to mix well, they are a good hitting team, they don’t strike out a ton typically. I was trying to tackle fastballs late in counts and when I was ahead, throw a slider here and there.”
The second inning two-spot from the Huskies was followed by an exchange of scoreless frames from Emanuels and Delholm before the seventh inning, when the Anteaters’ looked to threaten the UW lead.
A leadoff single ended Emanuels’ night, bringing in relief pitcher Dylan Lamb, who hit a batter and walked one to load the bases. Meggs then called on junior Gabe Smith to get the final out of inning. A run scored on a bases loaded walk, but Smith managed to strike out the ensuing batter, limiting the damage.
“It’s a tough job,” Emmanuels said. “I can speak from experience, to come out in that kind of weather after sitting for a couple hours, so I’m really proud of those guys to hold that lead. They did a great job.”
The Huskies added a run in the seventh and eighth, putting the score at 5-1 and winning their sixth straight.
Washington will look to continue its winning streak as it takes on UC Irvine for the second game of the series, tomorrow at 2:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
