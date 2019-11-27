Kirshenbaum: How will the class of ‘19 be remembered? It’ll take a few years to know for sure

Chris Petersen, famously, doesn’t look ahead. The next game is the only one that matters, and stats are for losers — you know the deal. The next opponent is the only one he cares about, and he makes sure his players are feeling the exact same way.
But the Monday after the Washington football team’s second bye week, Petersen made a bit of an exception when asked whether he talked to his seniors about their time on Montlake waning.
“I try to bring it up a little bit, to our whole team,” Petersen said. “Because it’s like, every year it’s completely different. It doesn’t matter, just the chemistry changes.”
Petersen, like most college coaches these days, shuts his team off to the media on rivalry weeks to keep them from putting too much locker-room material on the record. So if reporters wanted to talk to the Huskies’ seniors about Senior Day, their class, and their legacy, they had to get to them two weeks ago.
“We’ve had some really good teams here,” senior left tackle Trey Adams said. “Every team’s different. You lose dudes and you get really good guys. That 2016 team will always be that College Football Playoff team. Last year will always be that Rose Bowl team.
“This year, this team, even though we haven’t played as well as we wanted to, it’s still special.”
So what will this class be remembered for? At worst, it’ll be the last group to have touched the field in a College Football Playoff game — seven of them played in Washington’s matchup against No. 1 Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl.
But at most, it will be the group that helped get the Huskies from one era of success back up to the beginning of another.
Nobody wants to be the “bridge” class, but with so many younger players pressed into service, 2019 could be the year that puts the Huskies back in a position to go into next season with momentum.
To do so, the Huskies just need to end the year on a positive note. And then they’ll need the year-to-year transition — from this year’s team to next — to go as smoothly as possible.
“I feel like everybody can carry that flag,” junior defensive back Keith Taylor said. “Anybody can step up and lead.”
If there’s a goal for this year’s group in the grand scheme of things, maybe look back to 2015. Washington’s class of 13 seniors helped lead the Huskies to a 7-6 record and a bowl win — the UW’s last bowl win, as a matter of fact. That small class was led by a few key players like Travis Feeney and Cory Littleton. But zooming out to look at the course of the decade, 2015 was the runway for Washington’s take off into a span of three straight 10 win seasons.
So maybe this year’s class — which again, played a large role in that run of success itself — can also be remembered as the group that jump-started Washington’s next run of success. We won’t know until two or three or even 10 years from now.
But if it does happen, it’ll be both because of how this group ends its last two games, and how the next ones take over, across the position groups.
Of the seven seniors on the UW’s offensive two-deep, four of them are on the line, including three starters. Assuming no injuries, Washington will go into next season having to replace 110 starts between Nick Harris, Jared Hilbers, and Trey Adams, as well as its most experienced backup in Henry Roberts.
That will leave Luke Wattenberg and Jaxson Kirkland — both of whom already have significant starting experience — to lead a line group having to replace more starters than in any year since Chris Petersen’s first at the UW.
“We’ll definitely have to step up in that leadership area,” Wattenberg said.
Scott Huff came to Montlake to be Washington’s offensive line coach in 2017. In his first three seasons, he’s only had to replace three total starters — one center, one tackle, and one guard — and only one each year. Once spring rolls around, either by moving Wattenberg or Kirkland or by bringing in new faces, he’s going to need to find a new center — always a leader on the line — and two new tackles.
And no matter where they line up, Huff is going to need his two returning starters to show the way to the newer faces.
“We’ve already had some of those conversations,” Huff said. “And they know that. It’s any every-year thing, it’s an every-team thing. Everybody goes through that.”
On the defensive side of the ball, just look at the inside linebackers’ room. Two seniors — Kyler Manu and Brandon Wellington — got their first years as starters in their last on Montlake. They’ll go into their final Apple Cup in UW uniforms with 88 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
“It’s a lot of persistence, that’s for sure,” linebackers coach Bob Gregory said. “Those guys have been around here a long time, and the consistency those guys have played with, it’s a special time for those guys, their senior year. They have to make the most of it.”
Behind them, a legion of underclassmen — four redshirt freshmen and six true freshmen — have to grow up fast.
Three of those redshirt freshmen — Jackson Sirmon, MJ Tafisi, and Edefuan Ulofoshio — have seen extensive playing time, combining for 69 tackles.
And they already know that next year, they’ll have to lead the middle of the defense as sophomores.
“It’s team, unit, me,” Ulofoshio said. “It’s all about getting everybody better, and getting ready.”
So what will this team be remembered for? The 2019 Washington Huskies won’t win the Pac-12. They won’t go to a top bowl game. They’ll end the season pretty far away from contention for either, with more disappointing losses than standout wins.
But while we might remember this class now as one full of key players from Washington’s last run of greatness, in coming years, we might also know them as the start of the UW’s next one.
We’ll just have to wait and see.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
