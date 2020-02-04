Washington softball 2020 season preview

Coming off consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances in which the Washington softball team finished second and third, the Huskies are ranked preseason No. 1 by the NFCA coaches poll and have a chance to win it all this year.
Here’s a look at the UW roster before the Huskies kick off the season this weekend in Atlanta at the Buzz Classic.
Pitching
Junior Gabbie Plain returns for her third year at the UW following a 2019 season where she posted a 24-2 record and a 1.24 ERA. Washington graduated power arm Taran Alvelo, but that doesn’t mean the Huskies will be lacking talent in the circle in 2020, bringing in a duo of talented freshmen behind her.
Headlining the newest faces for Husky softball is No. 1 recruit Kelley Lynch from Newnan, Georgia. Washington has high hopes for Lynch, whose 17-0 record and 0.27 ERA helped lead East Coweta High School to a state championship.
The UW also welcomes another touted freshman pitcher in local product Brooke Nelson from Bonney Lake. The former Washington Gatorade Player of the year overpowered competition throughout high school, recording 1,194 strikeouts over her career.
Junior Pat Moore, in her second season at UW, is the only left-handed pitcher on the roster. Moore will likely see more action at the beginning of the season as Nelson and Lynch become acclimated to the collegiate level.
Infield
The UW pitching staff will be backed up by one of the most experienced middle infields in recent Husky softball memory.
Shortstop Sis Bates, the back-to-back Pac-12 defensive player of the year and All-American, still has a full season to add to her trophy collection. In three seasons at Washington, Bates has accumulated 218 hits for a .371 average and a .440 on-base percentage.
Alongside Bates, fellow senior Taryn Atlee returns at second base. She had a .411 OBP last season and, like her middle infield partner, played in nearly every game for UW last season, missing only one. Atlee and Bates have combined for 352 collegiate starts over the course of their careers.
Unlike the middle infield, questions loom for the Huskies at the corners.
At third base, reigning Pac-12 All-Freshman team member SilentRain Espinoza returns. The sophomore, who became the everyday third baseman for the UW last season, will have to battle with Texas A&M transfer Baylee Klingler. In her lone season with the Aggies, she started every game and took home SEC All-Freshman team honors with a .289 average and a .986 fielding percentage.
A few different players are in contention to see time at first base. Lynch and Nelson both played the position in high school, but Klingler and Espinoza are options here, or at designated player as well. Junior Noelle Hee will hope to have a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2019 and has a chance to reclaim the designated player role too.
Redshirt senior Morganne Flores enters her senior year for the Huskies on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year preseason watchlist. After spending the 2018 season recovering from an ACL injury, Flores came back in a big way in 2019, leading the Huskies with 23 home runs.
Junior Emma Helm will back up Flores and will likely see more starts during nonconference play as well as a couple of games during Pac-12 play.
Outfield
In left field, the Huskies will start Sami Reynolds, who was named to the All-WCWS team after going 7-for-16 with four RBIs, a home run, and highlight real catch in Oklahoma City. Reynolds finished the season with a .330 average at the plate, while only committing one error.
The Dawgs do have to replace former center fielder Amirah Milloy. The Huskies can turn to freshman Jadelyn Allchin, who has experience on the USA Junior National Team with Lynch, and could start in center field from day one.
A bigger question for the outfield is in right, where then-freshman Madison Huskey started 36 games in 2019. Head coach Heather Tarr may prefer to use a mix of Huskey, who bats right-handed, and fellow sophomore Livy Schiele, a leftie, who also started 19 games last season. Senior Kaija Gibson is another alternative in right, and her versatility will be valuable for the Huskies in 2020.
Sophomores Francesca Torraca, Ari Quiñones, and Megan Vandegrift seem set to continue their roles as pinch-runners, providing the Huskies with additional depth off the bench.
Freshman Hannah Dardono will redshirt the 2020 season recovering from an injury.
