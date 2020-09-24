Pac-12 welcomes back football, seven-game season to begin Nov. 6

Forty-four days after it announced fall sports would be delayed until at least January, the Pac-12 reversed course on Thursday, with the Pac-12 CEO Group unanimously voting to welcome back football, with a shortened season beginning Nov. 6.
Teams will play seven games, with the Pac-12 Championship game taking place on Dec. 18. Pac-12 teams will play five games against divisional opponents as well as a sixth inter-division crossover game that will count towards final standings. Then, the seventh week will feature the championship game, as well as matchups between seeded opponents from each division.
A more detailed schedule will be announced next week, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott confirmed to the media.
“I’m extremely excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and Husky Nation with today’s news,” UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen said. “We couldn’t be more pleased with today’s decision by the Pac-12 CEO Group and would like to thank the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee for everything they’ve done to get us to this point.”
When the conference announced the postponement of fall sports back in August, Scott noted increased COVID cases, a lack of testing, and local government restrictions as the main factors in the decision. Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake expressed concern in putting his players on the field without a solid plan in place.
“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Scott said.
“Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” Scott said. “At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”
Now, three weeks after the return of football in other parts of the country, the Pac-12 has been able to watch other conferences, successful and unsuccessful, and learn how to do things right.
In early August, Seattle was averaging over 30 new COVID cases every day[CQ], and is now averaging 21 new infections per day as of Sept. 21. While community spread hasn’t decreased in many other areas of the West Coast since the Pac-12 first decided to postpone the season, it did make great strides in testing.
On Sept. 3, the Pac-12 announced a partnership with Quidel for rapid-results testing. The rapid tests would have a turnaround time of 15 minutes and would determine whether a test subject is infected with COVID-19, or not. The instant results would likely decrease, or completely eliminate, disease spread on the field and would reduce the chance of an outbreak within a given team.
The final hurdle the Pac-12 had to overcome was the local government restrictions preventing teams from practicing in full. California and Oregon officials recently granted clearance to their given schools to return to the football field in large groups, given the testing system in place.
Former UW head coach Chris Petersen was on board with the idea of playing a fall football season, as long doctors approved the idea as well.
"It always goes to the doctors,” Petersen said. “If the doctors are feeling comfortable that we can do this with the new testing protocols, and the doctors feel good about everything else, let's play."
Basketball to begin Nov. 25
Men’s and women’s basketball will begin on the official NCAA start date of Nov. 25, the Pac-12 also announced on Thursday.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
