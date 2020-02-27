Shorthanded Huskies embark on challenging road trip

The Washington women’s basketball team faces a pair of difficult opponents this weekend, but will have to do it without two key pieces.
In the span of a single weekend, the Huskies went from having three centers in their rotation, all of which were averaging 14 minutes per game, to just one.
Sophomore Darcy Rees came out of the tunnel on Friday’s game against USC on a scooter, and it was announced that she had suffered a foot injury that would keep her sidelined through the end of the season.
Down to just two freshmen centers, the Dawgs closed out the Trojans and then just two days later had the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on the ropes, up 11 with three minutes remaining. Freshman Ali Bamberger was up to 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, one of her best games of the season. On the box out for a UCLA free throw, Bamberger went down the hardwood clutching her right knee.
That would be last time she would see the court this season, the devastating injury was revealed to be a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
With these injuries swirling around the team, freshman Quay Miller is in the middle of it all, being the lone center left standing for the Huskies.
“Well obviously I have to do more, step in Darcy and Ali’s place shooting more threes,” Miller said. “The last game I had Ali, I don’t know how it’ll be without either of them now.”
Miller started one of the team’s past two games and helped contribute to a 2-0 weekend, capping it off with a win over the No. 8 team in the nation on senior night.
“We told the kids the other day, everybody needs to step up, it’s just another opportunity for people to step up and just give a little bit more,” assistant coach Michelle Augustavo-Fisher said. “We’re obviously down Ali now, and Ali was playing really, really good basketball, but it just allows more opportunity for people to really step up and help fill that void.”
The road ahead does not get any easier for Washington; the Oregon road trip will kick off in Corvallis on Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 17 Oregon State.
“Traditionally we’ve played well against Oregon State,” Augustavo-Fisher said. “They’re quite a bit bigger than us, so we try to utilize changing up our defenses, kind of keep them on their toes, and then we like to try to bring them out away from the basket and make them come guard us out on the perimeter a little bit more.”
The Dawgs shot a scorching 50% from the field in their past two games, so carrying that shot-making into Corvallis may help stretch the floor and capture another upset.
Washington then follows that ranked opponent with another ranked opponent, this time against Oregon, the No. 3 team in the nation in Eugene.
The Ducks’ star player Sabrina Ionescu recently became the first player in NCAA history to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds, and 1,000 career assists. It’s no question that she’s the focal point of this matchup.
“She is one that we just go after, we use our pressure we like to pressure and be aggressive, and we just feel like if we can pressure her and be a little bit more aggressive and get the ball out of her hands, that bodes a little bit better us,” Augustavo-Fisher said.
This game will also be during senior day for the Ducks, and the team is anticipating a packed house and hostile environment. Nonetheless, an opportunity to play against one of the top teams and players in the country provides an exciting opportunity.
“I’m so excited, like it will be so cool, I’m telling all my friends that we will be playing against them and they’re actually so jealous about it,” guard Rita Pleskevich said.
The game against Oregon will tip-off on Sunday at noon and will be Washington’s final regular-season game before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
