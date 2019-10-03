Ty Jones practicing ‘full speed,' but discussing redshirt year

Head coach Chris Petersen announced Thursday that wide receiver Ty Jones is a full participant in practice after suffering a wrist injury which has held him out of every game thus far this season.
However, Jones was taken off the two-deep depth chart the UW coaching staff releases before every game in favor of true freshman Puka Nacua.
In light of that, Petersen said they were discussing whether or not to redshirt Jones this season, in which he would have to sit out at least another four or five games to preserve a year of eligibility.
“He could, and it’s one of the things we’re discussing,” Petersen said of a possible redshirt for Jones. “He’s practicing, full speed. We’re just looking and getting a couple more games into this thing.”
The Huskies will almost surely become bowl eligible, and if they were to make the Pac-12 Championship, Jones would have to sit out 10 of the UW’s 14 games this season.
That would put Jones’ estimated return date at Washington’s Nov. 23 matchup at Colorado, assuming the Huskies want him to be fully back in the rotation once he returns. Should the Dawgs be clearly out of the Pac-12 North race by November, he could come back a game earlier — Nov. 6 at Oregon State — and still keep his redshirt.
Last year, Petersen and the UW elected to play Hunter Bryant in five games rather than preserve his redshirt, so it's not out of the question for the Huskies to burn potential redshirt seasons that start with long-term injuries.
